Need to Know: June 6, 2023

But did you know: Hundreds of journalists strike to demand leadership change at biggest US newspaper chain (The Associated Press)

Hundreds of reporters at two dozen Gannett newspapers walked out on Monday, demanding a change of leadership and an end to cost-cutting measures. Some newspapers will strike for two days and others for only one; Gannett says news productions will not be impacted by the strike. The walkout was timed during Gannett’s annual shareholder meeting to try to pressure shareholders to withhold votes from CEO and board chairman Mike Reed. Reed and the rest of the board were re-elected anyway. Reed oversaw Gannett’s 2019 merger with GateHouse Media, which resulted in layoffs, closed newspapers and a 60% drop in Gannett’s share price.

+ Related: The Insider Union is on strike (Twitter, @InsiderUnion)

+ Noted: Chuck Todd to leave Meet the Press (The New York Times); USA Today names NPR executive editor Terence Samuel as editor-in-chief (USA Today); Millions of AP images and video now available on single platform with AI-powered search (The Associated Press)

API UPDATE

Better News: How a ‘substantial lifestyle’ inspires and uplifts Black audiences (It’s All Journalism)

Greg Hedgepeth is president and CEO of Substantial Media LLC, a Black-owned and operated online subscription-based platform that promotes the “substantial lifestyle” as a way to inspire and uplift its Black audience. Better News recently published a report written by Hedgepeth about Substantial Magazine’s journey to sustainable revenue and growth through partnerships and highly selective content for targeted audiences.

On this episode of It’s All Journalism’s Better News podcast, Hedgepeth discusses Substantial Media’s mission and the strategies it uses to grow its audience among the Black community with host Michael O’Connell.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

Meta says it will block news on Facebook in California if recently advanced bill becomes law (CNBC)

Last week, Meta threatened to remove news from Facebook and Instagram if the California Journalism Preservation Act passes, which would hugely impact newsrooms in California, and likely the rest of the country to follow. After Meta’s statement, California’s state assembly approved CJPA 46-6, meaning the bill now moves to the state Senate to approve. Local news leaders should bolster their teams’ expectations; the decline in Facebook traffic for news may dramatically continue as these bills play out in courts stateside and around the world.

Insight from API’s Elite Truong: We’ve hosted social media strategy Tech Talks to discuss how newsrooms can reach their communities outside of big tech platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, and found that for many, Instagram wasn’t yet part of that calculation and represented a vital shorthand to reaching younger and more diverse community members.

In light of the ongoing news, we want to hear from you on Twitter. If Facebook and Instagram blocked news today, what would the impact be on your overall traffic? How might your newsrooms reach your community outside of these platforms?

TRY THIS AT HOME

Bringing our writers to the forefront of our search experience (Medium, Building The Atlantic)

When The Atlantic added a custom search tool on its website and app, its data scientist team discovered that people were often searching for Atlantic writers. At the time, writer profile pages could only be accessed by clicking on byline in an article. The team wanted to add writers’ pages to the search function, but struggled because of inconsistent data about writers, as well as the breadth of the magazine’s history. The team landed on a horizontal tab feature that separates articles from authors, which they found was intuitive for users. But when famous names, like Hillary Rodham Clinton or Frederick Douglass, appeared on the authors tab, some users thought they were the subject of the article, when they had in fact written for The Atlantic. The simple solution was to add a line of text clarifying that the page shows Atlantic contributors.

OFFSHORE

Inside the high-stakes clash for control of Ukraine’s story (Semafor)

Some journalists covering the war in Ukraine have had their press credentials threatened, revoked or denied by the Ukrainian government for breaking government-imposed rules. Photographer Maxim Dondyuk said that the military press office threatened to revoke his press credentials after he posted pictures taken on the front lines. Other reporters have had their accreditation pulled for reporting on Ukrainian military activity and interviewing pro-Russia residents of Crimea. Journalists in Kyiv say that government officials have made some reporters take a lie detector test to prove that they’re not Russian agents.

OFFBEAT

YouTube reverses misinformation policy to allow U.S. election denialism (Axios)

On Friday, YouTube announced that it will no longer remove content that pushes lies about the validity of the 2020 presidential election. The policy was first put in place in December of 2020, but in a statement, the company said that keeping the policy would curb “political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm.” Other misinformation related to elections, including false information about when, where and how to vote, will still be removed from the platform.

SHAREABLE

