Need to Know: June 6, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Latinos are tuning into radio more than ever (Billboard)

But did you know: New Latino media startup raises historic $80 million, buys 18 radio stations (Axios)

A new company founded by Latina activists Jess Morales Rocketto and Stephanie Valencia has purchased 18 Hispanic radio stations from TelevisaUnivision. The deal, writes Sara Fischer, is valued at $60 million and includes 10 of the densest markets in the U.S. “They basically give us access to one-third of the Hispanic population in this country,” Valencia told Fischer. The company, the Latino Media Network, plans to go beyond radio and include podcasts and other digital offerings, and will produce content in Spanish and English. The pair raised $80 million from an investment group led by an entity affiliated with Soros Fund Management; other investors include actress Eva Longoria, Fischer reports.

+ Noted: Can televised hearings bring the truth about January 6 to the U.S. public? (The Guardian); Gannett has reorganized with a new emphasis on digital marketing services (Poynter); New CNN boss has a message for staffers: Cool it with the ‘Breaking News’ banner (CNBC)

API UPDATE

Develop audience-centric election coverage with support from Hearken

API is again fiscally sponsoring the Election SOS initiative helmed by Hearken. Election SOS is offering a 4-week cohort training program to help newsrooms craft engagement strategies that address audience information needs ahead of the midterm elections. A few slots remain available for the July training. It’s pay-what-you-can thanks to grant support. Interested news organizations can get more details and inquire about participating by emailing info@wearehearken.com.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How data journalism can reduce newsroom costs of producing hyperlocal content (Editor & Publisher)

The Crosstown Neighborhood Newsletter, which reaches 110 Los Angeles neighborhoods, delivers data journalism on issues like COVID, housing and crime. It is produced by a staff of 13, nine of them students from the journalism and engineering schools at the University of Southern California. Journalism professor Gabriel Kahn oversees their work scraping data from government websites and giving it a neighborhood-specific focus. “What we’re doing is a newsletter, but there’s nothing that says this type of content has to remain in a newsletter,” said Kahn. “What we’re doing is a geography-based hyperlocal news product.”

OFFSHORE

After fleeing to Latvia, exiled Russian journalists try to cut through the Kremlin’s propaganda (The Globe and Mail)

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Moscow’s crackdown on media, independent journalists in Russia have had to decide whether to try to stay and risk being jailed, or flee the country. Geoffrey York and Steven Chase report that many have ended up in Latvia, where the government in Riga has issued visas to 206 Russian journalists and 167 of their family members. “We founded our business in exile,” said Katerina Abramova, head of communications for the online newspaper Meduza. She also said that it now appears the Kremlin started to eliminate independent media even before the war. Meduza was declared a “foreign agent” in April 2021, turning it into an outcast — and turning Russian advertisers against it.

OFFBEAT

How a Minnesota-based Instagram influencer is bringing Americans out of their echo chambers (The Atlantic)

A former high-school history teacher in Minnesota has managed to do the seemingly impossible: She brings civility and mutual respect to an online space. With her Instagram page Sharon Says So, Sharon McMahon explains issues and bridges ideological divides in a way that inspires people of opposing views to actually be kind to one another, writes Elaine Godfrey. McMahon’s followers, which number over 900,000, call themselves “governerds” and live all over the U.S. and beyond. The 45-year-old Instagram influencer also has a popular podcast and holds monthly “deep dive” workshops on Zoom. She estimates that 90% of her followers are women.

UP FOR DEBATE

The First Amendment is stronger than Johnny Depp (The Atlantic)

It’s a mistake to conclude that Johnny Depp’s victory in his defamation claim against Amber Heard has any broad implications for free speech, writes media lawyer Dan Novack, even though a number of people are doing just that. The outcomes in such suits are dependent on the facts of each case, and every case is different, as is every jury, he says, and the case could have easily gone the other way. “First Amendment advocates need not view this as an insurmountable blow to free speech,” he argues.

+ Related: Depp trial exposes risks to media in airing #MeToo accusations (The New York Times)

SHARABLE

Opinion pieces are ruining the internet (Nieman Reports)

It’s hard for people to distinguish between reported journalism and opinion pieces, especially since people encounter articles via social media. But people’s brains will gravitate toward the opinion pieces, fueling their virality, and muddying the waters around the important product of news, writes Jakob Moll. He sees several possible solutions, including better labeling of opinion content, which some news organizations have already done. But he also says news outlets could just stop publishing opinion content altogether. “Look around. Opinion is everywhere today,” he writes. “Maybe disseminating it just isn’t the natural role of news publishers anymore.”