Need to Know: June 30, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This week, Buzzfeed announced that it is expanding its “creator network” of freelance contractors to produce short-term video at a cheaper rate than full-time staff. And on Wednesday, National Geographic laid off the last of its full-time staff writers; all future articles will be written by freelancers “or pieced together by editors.” (Digiday, The Washington Post)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

How journalists cover lies is the most important issue in news media. A group gathered at a media insider breakfast reflect on the strengths and weaknesses of the news media in the run up to the 2024 presidential election. (Poynter)

Social media news consumption slows globally. While more people are turning to TikTok and Instagram for news, it is more than offset by the decline of news consumption on Facebook. (Axios)

Does Twitter feel useless to anyone else? The recent chaotic situation in Russia emphasized how poor the new version of Twitter has become for finding verified sources and following breaking news. (Poynter)

NEW FROM API

Better News: The Fayetteville Observer charts new course with Black audience

As a more than 200-year-old institution, The Fayetteville Observer hasn’t always done right by Black residents in its coverage area. Better News recently published a report about a new initiative at the Observer that uses partnerships and mobile newsrooms to help foster trust within the Black community and grow its audience.

The Observer’s lead editor Beth Hutson and opinion editor Myron Pitts share all the details with Better News podcast host Michael O’Connell.

Trust tip: Can ChatGPT and AI help us prevent bias and polarization in our reporting? (Trusting News)

Too often, journalism amplifies extreme views and ignores more nuanced ones. In addition, news consumers make assumptions about journalists’ own values through the way stories are framed, sourced and written. What if AI and tools like ChatGPT could provide insights into what stories might be missing? Can ChatGPT offer counterarguments to polarizing or controversial narratives?

Often we hear from journalists about the lack of time to engage with the community before reporting, how it would complicate current workflows that exist in the reporting and editing process and the expectation of quickly publishing content. So, could AI help us with this? Make it quicker to gain an understanding of the differing views people have? Bring to our attention what words or phrases could be adding to polarization in our reporting? Highlight how a different story format might help the information be better received by people, no matter their opinion of the topic?

SPECIAL EDITION: Engage to build trust

In the last installment of its special edition series for June, Trusting News discusses the importance of prioritizing this work in your newsroom.

Get buy-in for engagement work

We know many journalists want to thoughtfully engage with their communities but often don’t feel like they have the time or the support to do this work. (We know this because we asked the journalists we work with!)

We also know when we talk about building trust, we’re proposing a new way to do journalism that has transparency and engagement strategies at its core. And anytime you ask journalists to change habits and routines, it involves reprioritizing, which means changing organizational values and culture.

Creating shifts and change like that can be so challenging! That’s why in this last edition of our special takeover of this newsletter, we wanted to focus on specific tips and strategies for how journalists can prioritize this work in their newsrooms.

+ Our new training tool, Trust Kits, offers guidance and strategies for journalists trying to work to build trust. We just published a Trust Kit on how journalists can change newsroom culture. Check it out here.

+ We know how hard it is to squeeze new things into the jam-packed life of a journalist. So, how can you invest in making engagement work more efficient over time? Here are some tips from Trusting News director Joy Mayer.

+ Identify what is within your control and what you hope to accomplish. Comment more on stories? Have better conversations with sources out in the field? Use your own social media to talk about your work? Then set up a system that works for you. (We have tips for how to get buy-in even if you’re not the boss.)

COMING UP: We’ve made it through the first half of 2023! For July’s Need to Know Special Edition, reset your mental health with Sam Ragland to finish the year strong.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The Trans Journalists Association tackles the shortfalls of media coverage of trans people (Nieman Reports)

+ A dose of skepticism on worker cooperative newsrooms (Substack, Second Rough Draft)

+ Behind the scenes of Justice Alito’s unprecedented Wall Street Journal pre-buttal (ProPublica)