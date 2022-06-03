Need to Know: June 3, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

After the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, international media swarmed the area — and local police threatened to arrest journalists at the school district headquarters. Meanwhile, the staff of the Uvalde Leader-News dealt with their own grief and sought to provide: “Context. A source of understanding, and hand-holding, and healing.” Americans have not become numb to coverage of school shootings, but news organizations often turn away after a few days. In The Atlantic, Elliot Ackerman argues that all media needs to be stricter about not publishing gunmen’s names in the wake of shootings, while Edward Wasserman argues in the San Francisco Chronicle that granting anonymity to the killers “leaves us to conclude that the killings are something like natural disasters, unavoidable and unpredictable.” (The Guardian, The New York Post, The New Yorker, Axios, The Atlantic, San Francisco Chronicle)

On Wednesday, a jury found that both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had defamed each other; he was awarded $15 million and she was awarded $2 million. Heard’s defamatory claims were made in an op-ed written by the ACLU and published in the Washington Post under her byline. Taylor Lorenz writes that the Heard/Depp trial was “offered a potential glimpse into our future media ecosystem, where content creators serve as the personalities breaking news to an increasing numbers of viewers — and, in turn, define the online narrative around major events.” (The Washington Post, Insider, The Washington Post)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

What a viral fake news story about “race-based grading” tells us about our media ecosystem. A story from a “pink slime” website shows how quality local news has “been replaced by anonymous for-hire freelancers paid crumbs to feed the motivated reasoning beast.” (Substack, Can We Still Govern?)

Fed judiciary says yes to free PACER searches. A plan has been approved to eliminate fees for online searches of federal court dockets. Congress is debating making the entire electronic court record system free. (Reuters)

How college students can help save local news. Partnerships between colleges and local news outlets can provide needed coverage of local issues while giving students a chance to practice what they’ve learned in the classroom. (The Conversation)

NEW FROM API

Apply for Leap: A trust and transparency innovation training program from ICFJ and Trusting News (Trusting News)

The International Center for Journalists and Trusting News are accepting applications for a new training program focused on building trust and transparency in media to better engage and serve communities and provide a beacon of reliable information. The goal of the training program is to provide a guided, focused experience to ease the risk and cost that inhibit innovation in newsrooms while finding answers to this question: What can we build to increase trust in journalism now — and ensure that misinformation and polarization do not find a foothold in future spaces? Use this link to apply by June 12.

The Des Moines Register measures trust by building relationships (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: The Des Moines Register created an entertainment/lifestyle newsletter — written by a rotation of staffers and filled with personality and authenticity — to help build trust and bridge the divide between the newsroom and readers. The newsletter was dubbed “Off Hours,” a title designed to encompass everything people in the community might do that is unrelated to their work. The result was better-than-expected numbers and deeper audience engagement. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

Open positions at API

The American Press Institute is hiring for two positions that have deadlines for applications in the coming weeks. An editorial manager will support the development of a coherent editorial strategy that communicates the breadth and impact of API’s work (deadline June 10). The vice president, journalism programs is a senior position with a direct role in setting organizational strategy at API and managing the staff in concert with the CEO/Executive Director and other members of the executive team (deadline June 13). Applications and cover letters for each should be sent to jobs@pressinstitute.org.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Do you really know what your audience wants? (Qurio)

+ 3 tips for monetizing your email newsletter (LION Publisher)

+ First she documented the alt-right. Now she’s coming for crypto. (The Washington Post)

+ Spotify podcasters are making $18,000 a month with nothing but white noise (Bloomberg)