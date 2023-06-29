Need to Know: June 29, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How journalists cover lies is the most important issue in news media (Poynter)

But did you know: The media is reckoning with how to cover RFK Jr.’s presidential run (Vanity Fair)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign for the democratic presidential nomination is being covered carefully by mainstream media, who are wary of giving a platform to his anti-vaccine views while also recognizing that he has some support among Democrats. Last night, NewsNation hosted a live town hall with Kennedy — something that CNN host Jake Tapper said he would not do. Other news channels have only featured Kennedy in pre-taped segments, giving them the option to fact-check his claims appropriately.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Toronto Star owner in talks to merge with Postmedia (The Hamilton Spectator); OPEC shuts Bloomberg, Reuters and WSJ out of oil conference (Bloomberg)

API RESOURCES

Keeping opinion local: The benefits of cutting national politics from opinion sections

After a local newspaper dropped national politics from its opinion section, researchers found that polarization in the community spread more slowly. The newspaper also experienced a surge in letters to the editor from local contributors on local topics, including transportation, arts and culture, and online readership of the opinion section doubled. We spoke with one of the researchers about the implications of the study and considerations for other news outlets that are considering abandoning national opinion content.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

The AP debuts new website designed to attract more ad spend (Adweek)

On Tuesday, the Associated Press debuted a new version of its website with the goal of increasing its advertising revenue from 5% to 10% of overall revenue over the next two years. Currently, the AP’s content licensing model generates about 80% of its income, which has shielded the newswire from some downturns in the news business. The company hopes that the new site will also encourage more direct ad buys, instead of programmatic ads. Features of the new site include more prominent photos and live blogs; future iterations will include new ad formats and targeting capabilities.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How The Philadelphia Inquirer hopes to ‘bend the curve’ on its print decline (Press Gazette)

In late 2021, The Philadelphia Inquirer began focusing on revamping its print production and newspaper design. Even as the Inquirer has built a successful digital product, the print newspaper is still responsible for a significant portion of annual revenue — and it had not been updated in decades. The Inquirer’s chief technology officer, Matt Boggie, said that part of the goal was to help the paper’s print coordinators and page designers spend more time on creative tasks “and not like trying to get the columns to match perfectly.”

OFFSHORE

Fact-checkers’ bus tour taught older people in Spain useful internet tips. Here’s what they learned (Poynter)

Earlier this year, six journalists and media literacy trainers from Maldita.es, a fact-checking platform based in Madrid, spent two months traveling across Spain to teach media literacy and online safety to older residents. The BuloBús, or HoaxBus, made 20 stops in rural Spanish towns; the journalists distributed large-print information, helped local residents access a WhatsApp tip line, and performed a play about disinformation in the town square. In total, the BuloBús reached 1,900 people over age 65; the group also taught media literacy to roughly 500 high school students.

OFFBEAT

After Montana banned TikTok, users sued. TikTok is footing their bill. (The New York Times)

TikTok is financing a lawsuit by five creators against Montana, alleging that the state’s new ban of the app violates their First Amendment rights. The creators say that the app is not directly paying them, and TikTok has also sued the state directly. The Chinese-owned social media network has been putting users front and center in both its legal and marketing campaigns, promoting social action taken on the platform and flying popular creators to Washington D.C. when the company’s CEO testified before Congress.

SHAREABLE

French newspaper staff strike after ‘far-right personality’ made editor (The Guardian)

The staff at weekly French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche have gone on strike to protest the appointment of Geoffroy Lejeune as editor-in-chief. Lejeune had previously edited the right-wing publication Valeurs Actuelles, and has long-standing connections to many far-right groups and politicians. The appointment was made ahead of the paper’s acquisition by billionaire businessman Vincent Bolloré. The Journal, which is seen as a preeminent mainstream Sunday paper, was not published last week due to the strike; many celebrities and left-wing politicians have shown their support for the journalists.