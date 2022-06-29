Need to Know: June 29, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Ethnic media outlets are filling the local news void (Axios)

But did you know: Ethnic media was devastated by Covid. Now publishers are struggling to self-fund. (NBC News)

Small ethnic media outlets were particularly hard hit by the pandemic, reports Anuz Thapa. For instance, all four Nepalese newspapers in New York City were forced to close their print publications and go entirely digital during the pandemic; only one has returned to print. Such closures were particularly hard for older residents who are less able to get information online. And for immigrant communities, reading print newspapers is often considered a social activity, and many use them to teach another language to American-born children. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Maria Ressa says her news organization Rappler has been ordered to shut down by Philippines government (Axios); Women’s eNews launches state-by-state guide to abortion access (Women’s eNews)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Explain these 5 key facts about your reporting process (Trusting News)

In this post from the Trust Tips archive, Lynn Walsh writes that most journalists would say they aim for and often achieve balance and fairness. And yet news consumers don’t recognize those ideals in the products we deliver to them, and they sure don’t give us credit for striving for them. In fact, they often assume the opposite. Journalists and news outlets should be up front with readers about how you work to be fair, why you’re using specific words, when and how you correct errors, how you handle breaking news and how you handle unnamed sources.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to use swag to meet your audience goals (Indiegraf)

Canadian environment news outlet The Narwhal has held a successful membership drive every Black Friday, when it gives away its signature red logo hat. Narwhal editor-in-chief Emma Gilchrist tells Lauren Kaljur that stylish swag that advertises the brand is a bonus, but the main goal is to offer an incentive for readers to upgrade their giving. Outlets considering sending out swag should weigh the practical elements from the start — size inclusivity for clothing items, the cost of sending bigger or bulkier items and the work it takes to package and mail orders. The Narwal eventually opened an online store with branded merchandise that is only available to paying members.

OFFSHORE

Why the Streisand effect could hit The Times of London’s bottom line (One Man & His Blog)

After The Times of London pulled a negative story about Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Adam Tinworth writes, the paper fell victim to the Streisand Effect, whereby trying to censor information only calls more attention to it. He also writes that pulling the story is an affront to the paper’s paying subscribers, as is the Times’ refusal to address the matter. “It’s bizarre, simply because, by continuing in silence, the senior editorial team of The Times have made it clear that the wishes of an unpopular prime minister are more important to them than those of their paying readers,” Tinworth writes. He theorizes that unhappy customers who are looking to cut costs during a time of inflation may turn away from the paper as a result of the scandal.

OFFBEAT

Twitch, YouTube debaters are talking people out of dangerous conspiracy theories (CNET)

“Debate streamers” are successfully talking people out of conspiracy theories by “employing logic, humor and compassion to create connections with people holding extreme views,” writes Oscar Gonzalez. These streamers make their livelihoods debating politics online, earning money from ads, subscriptions and donations. Hunter Avallone was once a conservative YouTube star, but changed both his politics and his format and began livestreaming about progressive issues. When faced with outlandish arguments, Avallone doesn’t “resort to ad hominem attacks and insults” but answers questions “thoughtfully and earnestly,” Gonzalez writes.

UP FOR DEBATE

The way journalists are told to perform objectivity is outdated (Poynter)

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, many newsrooms reminded staffers to avoid public statements, including social media posts, that could appear biased. Alex Sujong Laughlin writes that the industry’s obsession with the appearance of bias “has always been a cynical public relations tactic” and doesn’t help to build trust in the media. “We can do the important work of witnessing the world, verifying truth, and contextualizing it for our readers while acknowledging our humanity and telling the truth about how these decisions will affect us personally,” she writes.

+ Related: How objectivity got a bad rap and where do we go from here? (journalism.co.uk)

SHAREABLE

For print newspapers, one Florida retirement community is a better market than Atlanta, St. Louis, or Portland (Nieman Lab)

The Villages Daily Sun, a print newspaper covering a Florida retirement town, has an average print circulation of nearly 50,000 in a community with less than 130,000. It sells more copies on an average weekday than newspapers like The Oregonian in Portland or The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, which cover cities of more than 3 million. “[P]rint has become a niche product, overwhelmingly for senior citizens,” writes Joshua Benton. “Every year, some of them will die, and some others will have a grandchild help them figure out an iPad.”