Need to Know: June 28, 2023

You might have heard: The ‘passive news consumer’ is on the rise (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Social media news consumption slows globally (Axios)

As Facebook has pulled back globally from news, social media has shrunk overall as a source of news. Despite gains in news consumption on TikTok and Instagram, it doesn't balance out the loss of news consumption on Facebook. This means news and media companies are getting less traffic from social platforms; one study found that the top news and media sites saw more than 50% of their organic referrals drop in the last three years. Big tech companies, particularly Meta and Google, are facing global pressure to pay publishers for linking to their content.

+ Noted: White House condemns harassment of WSJ reporter for questioning Modi about rights (The Wall Street Journal); Two Alden papers, the Boston Herald and The Denver Post, will end commenting (Media Nation); CNN obtains exclusive tape of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents (CNN); Media vets launch VC firm to bring journalistic rigor to investing (Axios); Google offers free GA4 webinar and Q&A series for publishers (Google)

CORRECTION: We shared the wrong link to the Better News report the latest It’s All Journalism podcast is based on. You can find the correct report here.

Trust tip: Can ChatGPT and AI help us prevent bias and polarization in our reporting? (Trusting News)

Too often, journalism amplifies extreme views and ignores more nuanced ones. In addition, news consumers make assumptions about journalists’ own values through the way stories are framed, sourced and written. What if AI and tools like ChatGPT could provide insights into what stories might be missing? Can ChatGPT offer counterarguments to polarizing or controversial narratives?

Often we hear from journalists about the lack of time to engage with the community before reporting, how it would complicate current workflows that exist in the reporting and editing process and the expectation of quickly publishing content. So, could AI help us with this? Make it quicker to gain an understanding of the differing views people have? Bring to our attention what words or phrases could be adding to polarization in our reporting? Highlight how a different story format might help the information be better received by people, no matter their opinion of the topic?

New accessibility help guide available for Washington Post website (The Washington Post)

The Washington Post has posted an accessibility help guide within the Help Center on its website. The guide explains how users can, for instance, adjust font size online and on the app, access video transcripts and audio versions of articles, and turn on and off dark mode and motion. “Based on reader feedback, we know there are certain accessibility issues users are facing that can be addressed when they update their settings. But it’s our job to tell users that those settings exist,” said the Post’s accessibility engineer, Holden Foreman.

+ Related: Eradicating ableist language yields more-accurate and more-humane journalism (The Open Notebook)

How a BBC investigation exposed the impact of gas flaring on Iraqi communities (The Fix)

Gas flaring — the burning of natural gas in oil production — is a common practice in Iraq, despite its contribution to global warming and dangerous side effects to local residents. The BBC News Arabic team decided to cover the issue by teaming with local environmental scientists to test the amount of the chemical benzene in the air, and analyzed urine samples from local children to identify harmful toxins. These efforts are the first instance of gathering public health data in the region. The resulting film, Under Poisoned Skies, was released in March and has already won awards for original reporting.

AI is killing the old web, and the new web struggles to be born (The Verge)

The effects of generative artificial intelligence are already being felt across the internet, as low-quality content that can be produced effortlessly and almost instantly pushes out human-crafted efforts. Much of the current iteration of AI, such as Google’s new search product, is merely scraping and plagiarizing existing content; if it becomes impossible for new content-producers to make money from their creations, what will AI platforms like Google draw from? And since AI can produce realistic-looking but inaccurate content, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for users to decipher what is real and what is not.

The Capital Gazette newsroom has turned into a coffee shop. It’s beautiful. (The Washington Post)