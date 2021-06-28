Need to Know: June 28, 2021

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: This month, the Justice Department announced it would stop subpoenaing reporters’ records during leak investigations (The Associated Press)

But did you know: Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed support for legislation that would end subpoenas for reporters’ records (Politico)

On Friday, Garland said he supported the idea of such legislation, which he claimed would make permanent a policy to bar the practice of subpoenaing journalists’ email or phone records during federal investigations. Last month, the Justice Department disclosed that it had pursued records from reporters at The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN to investigate leaks. Garland, who met with executives from the Times, Post and CNN this month, expressed willingness to work with Congress to create the legislation. During the past 20 years, shield laws that would protect reporter records in federal courts have failed to pass in Congress.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: BuzzFeed plans to go public (CNBC); In a settlement, St. Charles County, Missouri will pay $280,000 to three Al Jazeera journalists who were tear-gassed during Ferguson protests in 2014 (The Associated Press)

API RESOURCES

How can photojournalists build trust through their work?

There are several things photojournalists can and should be doing to provide more context and transparency around their work. We spoke with Dr. T.J. Thomson, a visual communications and media scholar at Queensland University of Technology, about the questions journalists should ask themselves to be sure they’re composing an honest, accurate image.

TRY THIS AT HOME

What motivates donations to nonprofit journalism? (Columbia Journalism Review)

Richard J. Tofel, who is retiring from his role directing ProPublica’s business operations, offers insights on growing a news nonprofit, including perspective on what motivates people to give. He writes that many donors are concerned about the threats facing the journalism industry, especially print. Funders also may be tuned into specific issues covered in journalism, like criminal justice or education, leading to the position that the field of philanthropy should widely invest in nonprofit news. He says that national funding for local journalism outweighs local support, but some funders are investing in certain communities and local news.

+ Related: Tofel also pointed out ProPublica’s smaller donations took years to become a meaningful revenue source. Mazin Sidahmed of Documented said: “I think there is an expectation for small startup nonprofit newsrooms to have this figured out, when it took an organization like ProPublica 8 years.” (Twitter, @mazsidahmed)

+ The San Francisco Chronicle is offering text updates on California’s fire season (San Francisco Chronicle)

OFFSHORE

Publisher hires first online safety editor in the UK to tackle ‘endemic’ abuse (Press Gazette)

Reach, the largest news publisher in the United Kingdom, created the position to address harassment against journalists by working with social media platforms when abuse occurs and supporting staff. The online safety editor, which will be part of Reach’s audience team, will also develop training on how to deal with online harassment. The company announced the position after a woman was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work for sending an abusive email to a reporter who worked for one of Reach’s regional news brands.

+ Related: In a survey from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the International Center for Journalists, 3 in 4 women journalists said they experienced online violence (Journalism.co.uk)

OFFBEAT

The hazards of a ‘nice’ company culture (Harvard Business Review)

Timothy R. Clark writes that a “nice” work culture can mask dysfunction and lead to less honest communication. Leaders may pursue niceness to avoid conflict and appear inclusive, but it can stifle reform, accountability and responses to serious problems. Instead, Clark suggests organizations create a workplace that encourages candor, deals directly with performance problems and makes expectations clear. Meetings, for instance, should have a clear purpose that everyone knows ahead of time.

UP FOR DEBATE

Language around mental health needs reconsideration (Poynter)

As journalists have examined how they use language surrounding race, gender and sexuality, Dave Cantor argues that how we describe mental health has failed to evolve. Words like “nuts” can trivialize and stigmatize people with mental health issues. Kaitlyn Jakola, managing editor of The Trace, suggested newsrooms create style guides to communicate clear, enforceable policies on the use of inclusive language.

SHAREABLE

How Amazon bullies, manipulates and lies to reporters (Mother Jones)

Mother Jones spoke with a dozen journalists about their experiences with Amazon’s communications team, reporting that the PR arm of the company sometimes misleads reporters or discourages them from writing about it. Three reporters said they believed the company had lied to them, and others said that Amazon aggressively disputes stories and seeks unwarranted corrections to deter them from covering issues like work conditions at its warehouses.