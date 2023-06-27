Need to Know: June 27, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How to navigate burnout as a journalist (American Press Institute)

But did you know: Local journalism’s burnout crisis is unsustainable (Poynter)

Burnout is widespread in the local news industry, especially among younger workers. In a recent survey, more than 75% of journalists under 45 said they had experienced work-related burnout, compared to 57% of those 45 and older. Burnout in the news industry is mirrored in other "socially important occupations" such as teaching and nursing, which draw people who are committed to the work who often find that they are not given enough support to do their jobs. Academics studying the issue say that it's clear that burnout is not an issue to be addressed on an individual or newsroom level, but as an industry-wide phenomenon.

Better News: The Fayetteville Observer charts new course with Black audience

As a more than 200-year-old institution, The Fayetteville Observer hasn’t always done right by Black residents in its coverage area.

Better News recently published a report about a new initiative at the Observer that uses partnerships and mobile newsrooms to help foster trust within the Black community and grow its audience.

The Observer’s lead editor, Beth Hutson and opinion editor Myron Pitts share all the details with Better News podcast host Michael O’Connell.

6 strategies for growing partnerships in the Black community from The Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer (Better News)

API’s Elite Truong reflects on how data can help local news outlets better reflect their audience:

I’m fascinated about applying data to any area you, as a news leader, want to improve, and how that data helps us get better. The Fayetteville Observer has tried many different methods to better connect with, represent and serve the local Black community in their coverage. They found through a source audit that although their sources were racially diverse and Black source representation was on par with the local population, they highlighted more Black men than women or nonbinary sources. Without an objective source audit where numbers don’t lie, they wouldn’t have understood the opportunity that now lies in front of them: how can we more accurately represent our community in our coverage?

CBS News effort shows the growth in solutions journalism to combat bad news fatigue (The Associated Press)

A recent series on youth mental health issues is part of a solutions journalism push at CBS News, which has trained journalists in its local stations on the practice and opened an “innovation lab” for journalists in different markets to work together. Chad Cross, who runs the innovation lab, says that the group’s solutions-oriented stories “differentiates us from our competition and serves our communities.” CBS News has partnered with the Solutions Journalism Network on the project.

Australian broadcaster argues that budget should grow as China spends billions on information war (The Guardian)

In a parliamentary inquiry, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has argued that the national broadcaster needs more funds to counter information funded by the Chinese government. Claire Gorman, the ABC’s head of international services, said that China has spent 3 billion Australian dollars ($2 billion) per year on international media, compared to AU$ 11 million by the ABC. Academics in Australia have warned that China is spending money in Asia and the Pacific on English-language media, Chinese news correspondents and advertising and sponsored content in Pacific news outlets.

When it comes to major breaking news, Twitter is no longer the go-to source it used to be (Poynter)

As reports of a potential Russian coup came in over the weekend, journalists discovered that Twitter was no longer a valuable place to learn about breaking news. Several media critics noted that, with the changes to Twitter’s verification system, users can no longer trust a blue check mark as a source of reliable information. Instead, many readers turned to traditional news organizations for updates.

