Need to Know: June 27, 2022

You might have heard: Newsrooms must reframe abortion coverage (Poynter)

But did you know: The end of Roe v. Wade will shake up America for years. Here’s how to tell those stories (Center for Health Journalism)

After Politico reported last month that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, some journalists were reporting on the subject for the first time, writes Shefali Luthra. But abortion is a story that requires “empathy, nuance and sustained, long-term attention,” writes Luthra, a health care reporter for The 19th. She advises reporters to be thoughtful when deciding on story angles, noting the temptation to focus on the “political back-and-forth” surrounding abortion. “At its center, the story of abortion is one of medical care, and what happens when care is denied,” she writes, and suggests angles and resources reporters can use in both the short and long term.

API welcomes Kamila Jambulatova as senior communications manager

API is excited to announce that Kamila Jambulatova has joined our team as Senior Communications Manager. In her role, she will work across the organization to develop and execute marketing and communication strategies to help drive awareness, reach and engagement of API’s programs and services. Before joining API, Jambulatova was a creative strategist at Fortune, and before that she led marketing efforts for Hearken’s Election SOS program to promote an audience-first model for journalists around the country. She has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

+ Reminder: TODAY at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT), API will host an open Zoom discussion to discuss what local news organizations are learning about modern service journalism.

Shattering the code of silence: Samantha Max’s award-winning investigation into the Nashville police (Editor & Publisher)

After spending a year reporting on a shooting that resulted in murder charges against a police officer in Nashville, Samantha Max was thinking about accountability in the city’s police department. Then, when some employees came forward with allegations of abusive and discriminatory conduct directed at women and persons of color in the department, she began “peeling back the layers” of the story, she told Gretchen Peck. She ended up talking to 25 people who had either experienced or witnessed the practices firsthand, and produced the report that won the 2021 WBUR Daniel Schorr Prize. Max is now working at WNYC Radio in New York.

Press freedom chilled in Kashmir as reporting is ‘criminalized’ (NBC News)

Since 2019, when India’s Hindu nationalist government revoked the special status that had given Kashmir autonomy, journalists in the disputed region have operated in an atmosphere of intimidation that hampers their ability to work, and many are simply leaving the profession, writes Nusrat Sidiq. “You cannot think of doing journalism here, it appears all criminalized now,” said Muneeb-ul-Islam, a photojournalist who now runs a tailor shop. Human Rights Watch has said that since 2019 at least 35 journalists in Kashmir have faced “police interrogation, raids, threats, physical assault or criminal cases” for their reporting.

Media ERGs foster community among hybrid workforces (Digiday)

Employee resource groups (ERGs), which are formed around shared identities or interests, can be an important way for companies to create connections when bringing people back to work on a hybrid basis, reports Sara Guaglione. The employee-led groups can help people feel connected and included with virtual events like coffee breaks or happy hours. Guaglione cites Gannett’s Asian American Forward ERG and Hearst Black Culture as examples. Support from management is critical, the groups’ organizers say. “When company support is behind you, it makes it so much easier to help create that environment for employees,” said Eve Chen, a USA Today travel reporter and founder of Gannett’s Asian American Forward ERG.

Happy 25th anniversary to the Supreme Court decision that shaped the Internet we have today (Slate)

Twenty-five years ago, the Supreme Court gave broad First Amendment protection to online speech in a case called Reno v. ACLU. The internet is different now than in 1997, but the court’s reasoning is “more important than ever,” write Jared Schroeder and Jeff Kosseff. In that case, the court struck down a part of the Communications Decency Act that would have imposed criminal penalties for the transmission or display of obscene and indecent online content. But indecency is “not an exact term,” the authors write, and the language would have given the government “broad and unclear powers” to limit expression. “We would have a completely different, and substantially government-controlled, version of the Internet,” they write.

Florida Power & Light consultant obtained personal information, surveillance photo of journalist (Jacksonville.com / Florida Times-Union)

An Alabama consulting firm working for Florida Power & Light obtained and stored extensive information about Florida Times-Union columnist Nate Monroe, whose coverage was critical of the company’s failed attempt to purchase a smaller utility. The documents, which included a photo of Monroe and his then-girlfriend walking their dog, “show an unusual degree of interest” in Monroe’s non-work activities, writes David Bauerlein. The utility said it did not seek the information and didn’t condone its collection. But the document shows that the consultant emailed the report to a Florida Power & Light vice president, Bauerlein writes. Times-Union Executive Editor Mary Kelli Palka called the surveillance disturbing and unacceptable.