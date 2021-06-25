Need to Know: June 25, 2021

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Nearly 40 journalists from the Chicago Tribune are taking the voluntary buyouts offered by new owner Alden Global Capital (Chicago Tribune). “This sounds like a wipeout of the most popular columnists and other high profile journalists,” said media business analyst Rick Edmonds. “That can’t be good for audience retention” (Poynter).

This week the Reuters Institute released its annual Digital News Report, which found that among 46 countries, the United States has the lowest levels of trust in news (Reuters Institute). Just 29% of Americans surveyed said they trusted news overall. The survey also found that 21% of Americans pay for online news. And while national outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post attract the bulk of those subscription dollars, up to half of those paying for news are now taking out additional subscriptions — often to local or regional newspaper brands.

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Local newsletter company 6AM City is expanding to 24 markets. The company with a business model similar to that of Axios Local will launch newsletters in 24 additional cities across the U.S. by the end of the year. It expects to reach more than 1 million subscribers with the expansion. (Medium, 6AM City)

Tips for journalists on covering critical race theory. The term is often misused; journalists need to establish more clarity on it for their audiences, writes Denise-Marie Ordway. They should also pause to question whether there’s a news event associated with the issue — or whether an individual just wants his or her talking points on it covered in the media. (Journalist’s Resource)

Publishers have checked out on platforms. New research from Digiday shows that publishers today do not consider most social platforms a valuable source of revenue, nor a good way to build brand recognition. The survey also found that many publishers have automated their social media content distribution, and few are experimenting with emerging platforms like Twitch and Clubhouse. (Digiday)

NEW FROM API

Introducing Source Matters, an automated source diversity tracking tool from API

API this week introduced a new tool called Source Matters, which allows newsrooms to easily track demographics of their sources to see which groups may be underrepresented in their news coverage. A growing number of newsrooms (particularly those in public media) have begun tracking their source diversity, but many are still doing it by hand. These newsrooms are more likely to run into issues with journalists forgetting or putting it off, a recent survey found. Automation can help! For more information or a demo of Source Matters, get in touch with us.

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How Chicago is reimagining the future of local journalism as papers decline (The Guardian)

+ Google is delaying its plans to phase out third-party cookies in the Chrome browser for another couple years. Here’s how ad-dependent news publishers can take advantage of that extra time. (Nieman Lab)

+ Women working in local TV news say harassment from viewers gets out of hand (Prism)