Need to Know: June 23, 2023

On Tuesday evening, an opinion piece by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was published in The Wall Street Journal. Alito’s piece, ProPublica Misleads Its Readers, argued that the nonprofit newsroom was unfairly portraying his relationship to a billionaire and his decision not recuse himself in a case involving this friend. What the piece didn’t note was that ProPublica had not yet published its piece about Alito. On Thursday, the Journal’s editorial board defended the decision and dismissed accusations of unfair tactics as a mere case of professional jealousy. “Their pearl-clutching reveals the degree of media conformity when it comes to approved progressive political targets like Justice Alito,” wrote the Journal’s board. (The Wall Street Journal, The Hill)

Why news subscriptions feel like a burden to young people. Participants looked for news on a regular basis but over time gravitated towards free options. (Nieman Lab)

Will work for rent: Affordable housing dilemma grows for newsrooms and journalists. News outlets in affluent areas have wealthy, older readers who are willing to pay for news and advertisers who are willing to pay to reach them — but housing is too expensive for new hires and interns. (Poynter)

Margaret Sullivan’s new podcast grapples with democracy on the brink: ‘We’re in a scary place’. Sullivan’s goal for the podcast is to understand journalism’s role in supporting democracy and where its current strengths and weaknesses lie.

Media can engage Millennials and Gen Z in community discussion. Here is where to start.

Engaging Millennials and Gen Z in conversation is an important goal for opinion editors — they want to build deeper and more meaningful relationships with these audiences. API’s Kevin Loker revisited findings from a recent study by the Media Insight Project to inform this goal. Many Millennials and Gen Zers think the press should have some orientation toward civic discourse, and 40% think it’s extremely or very important for the news media to “provide forums for community discussion.” If you care about civic discourse, young Americans and the health of local news organizations, here are some other helpful insights from the survey.

This month, Trusting News is sharing best practices for engaging audiences and building trust. This week we are discussing the importance of sharing who you are with your community. If you missed last week’s installment, catch up here.

Who are the journalists?

Trust is often based on how well we know or understand someone. It’s true in personal relationships, and it’s also true for news brands or individual journalists.

That’s why it’s important for journalists to share who they are with their community. When people don’t know who journalists are and what they do, they make assumptions and most of the time, those assumptions are negative.

Instead of having them assume, tell your community who you are, what has shaped you and what experience you have. Doing this makes you human and relatable. It also can make you credible, respected and trusted.

+ Our new training tool, Trust Kits, offers guidance and strategies for journalists trying to work to build trust. We just published a Trust Kit on how to talk about who you are.

+ Consider creating reporter mission statements. Rather than letting your audience make assumptions about your agenda, tell them what you’re trying to accomplish. A reporter mission statement can do that by showing users what an individual journalist’s goals are and what they are trying to accomplish. The statement also helps show how a reporter’s mission aligns with the community’s mission. Learn how to turn a staff bio into a reporter mission statement here.

+ Create a handout about your newsroom or about yourself as a reporter and leave it places or share it at events, like the Iowa Gazette did here.

+ Local journalism’s burnout crisis is unsustainable (Poynter)

+ Great newspapers and the problem of underspending billionaires (Substack, Second Rough Draft)

+ The media cares more about the Titanic sub than drowned migrants (The New Republic)