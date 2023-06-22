Need to Know: June 22, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Easy to pay, hard to quit. Publishers are under fire for subscription cancellation hassles (Editor & Publisher)

But did you know: Why news subscriptions feel like a burden to young people (Nieman Lab)

Researchers recently followed a group of 15 people between the ages of 26 and 30 to understand their experiences with subscription-based news. Participants looked for news on a regular basis but over time gravitated towards free options. If they wanted to access a subscription-based news site, they used workarounds such as shared logins or reading social media comments. Overall, participants felt that similar content to paywalled articles could be found for free, managing subscriptions was too time-consuming so they kept using their go-to workarounds and the available pay models were too restricting.

+ Noted: Elevating local stories with Pocket and the American Journalism Project (Mozilla); Open Society Foundations announces Applied AI in Journalism Challenge 2023 (Open Society Foundations); Wisconsin Watch co-founders, creators of one of the nation’s top nonprofit news outlets, leaving as leadership transition begins (Wisconsin Watch); New York Times Cooking’s recipe emoji line invites home cooks to make the most of fleeting summer produce (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

Media can engage Millennials and Gen Z in community discussion. Here is where to start.

Engaging Millennials and Gen Z in conversation is an important goal for opinion editors — they want to build deeper and more meaningful relationships with these audiences. API’s Kevin Loker revisited findings from a recent study by the Media Insight Project to inform this goal. Many Millennials and Gen Zers think the press should have some orientation toward civic discourse, and 40% think it’s extremely or very important for the news media to “provide forums for community discussion.” If you care about civic discourse, young Americans and the health of local news organizations, here are some other helpful insights from the survey.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Less than half of The Independent’s revenue came from advertising in 2022 (Digiday)

In 2022, U.K.-based digital news outlet The Independent made 57% of its revenue from non-advertising sources — a large shift from 2021, where advertising accounted for 60% of the outlet’s revenue. The Independent seems on track to make less than 50% of its revenue from advertising again in 2023. The outlet has been focusing on diversifying its revenue streams, but it also laid off about 10% of its staff in 2022, which contributed to the financial picture. Reader revenue accounted for 5% of the company’s revenue.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Honolulu Civil Beat shares why it’s stepping up solutions journalism coverage (Honolulu Civil Beat)

Honolulu Civil Beat’s goal is to help inform readers through “investigative and watchdog journalism, in-depth enterprise reporting, analysis and commentary.” Now, the publication will start producing more solutions journalism coverage — and managing editor Kim Gamel explained what exactly that means and what the coverage will look like. She outlines Solution Journalism Network’s criteria for the stories as well as existing Civil Beat articles that serve as examples of solutions journalism, and ends with a call for ideas.

OFFSHORE

Sky News Australia looks into 24/7 channel covering Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum (Mediaweek)

This year, the Australian Senate will have its first referendum in 24 years on whether to establish an advisory board of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to represent the views of Indigenous communities in Parliament. In a nod to its stated commitment to reconciliation, Sky News Australia is planning its coverage of the run-up to the vote, including a potential 24/7 channel dedicated to the referendum. Last year, News Corp Australia — which owns Sky News — ran full-page ads supporting the referendum.

OFFBEAT

ProPublica asked about Alito’s travel. He replied in The Wall Street Journal. (The Washington Post)

Last week, ProPublica reporters sent Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. questions about an undisclosed trip he took with a hedge fund manager last year. Instead of responding, Alito penned his defense in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal Tuesday afternoon — before the ProPublica story in question was published. The column, titled ProPublica Misleads Its Readers, effectively leaked parts of ProPublica’s story as Alito disputed the questions the reporters had sent him. ProPublica’s article was published about five hours after the column. The Society of Professional Journalists criticized Alito for writing the op-ed and the Journal for publishing it.

SHAREABLE

Margaret Sullivan’s new podcast grapples with democracy on the brink: “We’re in a scary place” (Vanity Fair)

Following her departure from the Washington Post, Margaret Sullivan now writes a weekly column for the Guardian US and teaches at Duke University. She’s just started a podcast on Substack called American Crisis to explore whether journalism can help save democracy, first focusing on Watergate and January 6. Sullivan’s goal for the podcast is to understand journalism’s role in supporting democracy and where its current strengths and weaknesses lie.

I hope that it causes journalists to do a little bit of self-reflection. We’re always moving so fast that it’s hard to stop for a minute and think with a little bit of distance. — Margaret Sullivan