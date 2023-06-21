Need to Know: June 21, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Recent legislation threatens newspapers’ public notice revenue (Courthouse News Service)

But did you know: How local officials seek revenge on their hometown newspapers (The New York Times)

Local government officials seem to be pulling public notices out of local newspapers with more frequency in retaliation for negative news coverage, writes Emily Flitter. In New York's Delaware County, the government ended a $13,000 per year contract for public notices with local paper The Reporter, partly due to the paper's coverage. First Amendment experts say that it is illegal to weaponize government contracts over a news outlet's views; The Wet Mountain Tribune in Colorado successfully sued its county for pulling a contract over its coverage. But it can be hard to prove the reasoning behind the decision.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Journalists, start talking about who you are (Trusting News)

In general, there are a lot of ways journalists can and should share who they are with their community. This is often a good idea for every newsroom member, not just reporters. Everyone can have the opportunity to participate in showing the public who they are and how they are contributing to the news process.

Can we all agree the most effective way to build trust is face-to-face? Looking into another person’s eyes one at a time may not be efficient, but it is likely to create an authentic connection. While at community events, journalists who have any sort of public persona should be prepared for people to ask questions about their work in the newsroom. Look at these interactions as an opportunity to help correct misconceptions and share the value of what journalists do. We have more tips for how to earn trust one-on-one with people in your community, including some examples of how you might respond to common criticisms of journalism, in this Medium post.

+ Say hello to Trusting News at IRE! Joy Mayer will be in Orlando this week at the Investigative Reporters and Editors conference. Reach out via Twitter or email, or catch her at a panel.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Smart ways journalists can exploit artificial intelligence (Nieman Reports)

After the war in Ukraine began, Finnish public broadcaster Yle wanted to provide content for refugees who had moved the country, but found very few Finnish journalists who knew the language. So the company used AI to translate stories, which were then edited by Ukrainian speakers, allowing them to produce articles at a much faster rate. It’s one positive example of how AI can be used to enhance, rather than replace, the work of journalists. Gabe Bullard writes that, used smartly, AI “isn’t so much replacing journalists’ jobs as it is automating so many of the tasks that were heaped onto their workloads over the last 20 years.”

+ Related: German tabloid Bild to replace range of editorial jobs with AI (The Guardian); AI will soon be able to cover public meetings. But should it? (NiemanLab)

OFFSHORE

He exposed corruption in Guatemala. Now he’s been sentenced to prison. (The New York Times)

Last week, Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora was sentenced to six years in prison for money laundering in a case that free speech advocates say is a sign of a deteriorating rule of law in the country. Zamora is the founder of elPeriódico, a newspaper that had reported on corruption by top government officials, including the president and attorney general. In the courtroom, Zamora called the country’s leadership “a veiled, multiparty, tyrannical dictatorship.” The government has previously sued for slander dozens of times.

OFFBEAT

Gannett sues Google over its alleged ad tech monopoly (CNBC)

Gannett has been added to the long list of companies suing Google over monopolistic behavior in the digital advertising market. In the lawsuit, Gannett alleges that Google has participated in a “sophisticated, anticompetitive, and deceptive scheme” that has hurt news publishers. “Without free and fair competition for digital ad space, publishers cannot invest in their newsroom,” Gannett’s CEO Michael Reed said in a statement. The Department of Justice made similar allegations against Google in a lawsuit earlier this year.

SHAREABLE

Will work for rent: Affordable housing dilemma grows for newsrooms and journalists (Poynter)