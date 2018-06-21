Need to Know: June 21, 2018

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Americans with high political awareness, those who are very digitally savvy and those who place high levels of trust in the news media are better able to accurately identify news-related statements as factual or opinion (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: Americans believe 39 percent of news in newspapers, on TV or on the radio is misinformation and 65 percent of news on social media is made up or can’t be verified as accurate (Poynter)

Two new reports from Gallup and the Knight Foundation examine Americans’ views of misinformation, bias and inaccuracy in the news. One of Americans’ chief concerns about media is bias, and Americans are much more likely to perceive bias in the news today than they were a generation ago. Key takeaways: Public media have the best reputations, education level has a significant impact on views of the news, political views also shape perceptions of news, and nearly one-quarter of adults said they had shared misinformation.

+ Read the full reports on misinformation on social media and inaccuracy and bias in the news media (The Knight Foundation and Gallup)

+ Noted: Facebook blocks ad for actual news, claiming it’s “political” (Mashable), plus Facebook tests “subscription Groups” that charge for exclusive content (TechCrunch); ABC News apologizes after falsely reporting Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to manslaughter (The Wrap); SoulCycle is launching a media division (Hollywood Reporter); Univision offers buyouts to Gizmodo Media Employees (Bloomberg)

API UPDATE

API Field Notes: Supporting fact-checking around the world and the basics of engaged journalism

Our team is visiting a couple of places this week — Rome at Global Fact V, the fifth international summit of journalists and researchers who work in fact-checking and accountability journalism, and the Virginian-Pilot’s newsroom to dig into Metrics for News data and show how to use analytics to decide what to cover and what not to cover. See what’s happening and how you can learn more.

TRY THIS AT HOME

GateHouse Media thinks services for small local businesses can help replace long-gone advertising (Nieman Lab)

GateHouse Media claims to serve 219,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in its hundreds of markets. Like most of its newspaper chain peers, GateHouse expanded its ad selling to “marketing services” more than a half decade ago. Unlike those peers, the company now aims to move profoundly beyond selling ads, reports Ken Doctor. Mike Reed, CEO of GateHouse parent New Media Investment Group, makes the case that America’s burgeoning base of 29 million small businesses — those with 20 or fewer employees — want a one-stop shop for help with everything from financing to IT to human resources. Reed’s hope: Small businesses “want to deal with a local business partner. So why can’t we be their business partner?”

+ Here are all the notes you need from Global Fact V (Poynter); Success stories and ideas for creative, sustainable partnerships (The Shorenstein Center)

OFFSHORE

The Telegraph, Guardian, and News UK announce a digital ad sales venture to launch in fall, giving direct access to over 39.4 million users (Press Gazette)

Three leading national UK newspapers announced their new platform, The Ozone Project, which is currently being tested ahead of a fall launch. Leadership says the project has been developed “in response to industry-wide concerns across the digital advertising ecosystem,” including brand safety, data governance, a lack of transparency in the supply chain, ad fraud, and calls from advertisers for a single point of access to publishers. Hamish Nicklin, chief revenue officer at Guardian News and Media, said: “The Ozone Project is a response to the challenges we all face and aims to facilitate the highest standard of digital advertising and ensure quality journalism and content continues to be funded.”

OFFBEAT

Firefox is back and it has beefed up its privacy tools (The New York Times)

Mozilla released a new version of Firefox late last year. Brian X. Chen writes that it is sleekly designed and fast; Mozilla said the revamped Firefox consumes less memory than the competition, meaning you can fire up lots of tabs and browsing will still feel “buttery smooth.” Notably, Firefox now offers privacy tools, like a built-in feature for blocking ad trackers and a “container” that can be installed to prevent Facebook from monitoring your activities across the web. Most other browsers don’t include those features. After testing Firefox for three months, Chen found it to be on a par with Chrome in most categories.

+ Instagram launches IGTV, a longform vertical within its app (Instagram)

UP FOR DEBATE

When should freelancers push back? (Columbia Journalism Review)

“To freelance is to put up with almost unending ignominy. Editors disappear for months after commissioning a piece. Some string writers along with endless questions and demands for more reporting, only to kill the story upon delivery,” writes Abby Seiff. “I did not get paid for more than a year by one prominent news magazine. Once, I waited 18 months to get paid a $500 ‘honorarium’ for a 3,000-word reported story. These, of course, pale in comparison to the lack of protections facing fixers, translators and freelancers in in dangerous situations. But they are not meaningless. They affect how we work, what we can deliver and, ultimately, what stories can be told. ”

SHAREABLE

How front pages around the world showed the separation of immigrant children in the U.S. (Poynter)

The separation of immigrant children from parents entering the U.S. has led to contentious debate and calls for action on the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, reports Taylor Blatchford. More than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at the southern U.S. border, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Here’s how publications around the U.S. and world presented the issue on their Wednesday front pages, from the Newseum.

+ Related: Journalists’ resources for reporting on immigration (Poynter); How the many-chambered heart of the internet turned the Trump administration’s family-separation policy into a different kind of scandal (The Atlantic); “Here’s why Kirstjen Nielsen said ‘don’t believe the press’” (The Washington Post)