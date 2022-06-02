Need to Know: June 2, 2022

OFF THE TOP

A story from a "pink slime" news site, falsely reporting that a school district in Illinois would adjust students' grades based on race, went viral this week. Such sites, which publish paid, often fake, partisan news, have been around for years. The problem, writes Don Moynihan, is that these types of stories are getting shared with the help of "motivated reasoning," which makes people more credulous of information that aligns with their ideology. With local news in decline, Moynihan writes, the school story illustrates how local journalists with ethics and a responsibility to their communities are being "replaced by anonymous for-hire freelancers paid crumbs to feed the motivated reasoning beast."

+ Noted: Vox Media union pledges to strike as contract nears expiration (The New York Times); AP Stylebook adds inclusive storytelling chapter with updates on covering race, gender, sexual orientation and more (Poynter); The AP is inviting project pitches that include automation or AI from local U.S. newsrooms (AP)

The Des Moines Register measures trust by building relationships (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: The Des Moines Register created an entertainment/lifestyle newsletter — written by a rotation of staffers and filled with personality and authenticity — to help build trust and bridge the divide between the newsroom and readers. The newsletter was dubbed “Off Hours,” a title designed to encompass everything people in the community might do that is unrelated to their work. The result was better-than-expected numbers and deeper audience engagement. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

Service journalism and solutions journalism: You can do both (Medium, Let’s Gather)

Service journalism and solutions journalism are often mistaken for one another, but they are different approaches, writes Michelle Faust Raghavan, who has put together a flow chart to help journalists make the distinction and incorporate both in their work. However, solutions and service journalism pair well and can be done together “in a series, as part of a beat, or in the same article,” writes Faust Raghavan. For example, El Tímpano, a Spanish-language news outlet in Oakland, California, provides text updates with information about COVID testing, meals or educational services, and it is now working with the Solutions Journalism Network as part of its Health Equity Initiative.

Russian journalist to auction Nobel medal to benefit Ukraine (The New York Times)

Dmitri A. Muratov, editor of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, is planning to give the 23-karat gold medal that came with his Nobel Peace Prize to a charity to benefit refugee children from Ukraine. He had already announced that he would not keep the $500,000 cash prize that came with the Nobel. The medal will be sold by an auction house in New York that has sold other Nobel medals. In what Muratov called “wartime censorship,” Novaya Gazeta suspended publication after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Then in April, he was attacked with a red paint and acetone mixture while boarding a train, an assault the U.S. has said was orchestrated by Russian intelligence.

+ Is today’s world a more dangerous place for journalists? (Northeastern University)

Like capitalism itself, business journalism is broken. Can it be fixed? (Substack, The.Ink)

New York Times reporter David Gelles’ new book, The Man Who Broke Capitalism, is about former GE head Jack Welch, but the reporting in it, writes Anand Giridharadas, has implications for business journalists today. In a Q&A, Gelles and Giridharadas discuss what they see as a tendency of business journalists to put too much faith in CEOs. Gelles says that during the Welch era, “it was impossible for the majority of the mainstream media not to be enthralled by the creation of so much paper money.” If he were designing a model for business journalism today, Gelles said, it would be supported by three pillars: accountability, solutions and advocacy.

+ Forbes, chronicler of wealthy and powerful, will scrap plan to go public via SPAC (The New York Times)

There’s a gruesome missing link in the media coverage of the Texas school shooting (San Francisco Chronicle)

U.S. news organizations have downplayed and even withheld the names of the perpetrators of mass killings, mostly to avoid giving the killers attention or to head off copycats. But that is a mistake and may even make things worse, argues journalism professor Edward Wasserman. Keeping the killers anonymous doesn’t appear to have deterred others, and can give people the impression that such killings are “unavoidable and unpredictable” like natural disasters, he writes, adding that it is also a mistake to avoid publishing photos of dead victims. With these practices, he says, the media give the sense that “things will be fine again. But they won’t.”

How not to count salmon (ProPublica)