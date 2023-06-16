Need to Know: June 16, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at University of Oxford released its 2023 Digital News Report. The report found, among many other things, that media consumption habits have moved further to digital products, that most users don’t access news outlets directly, that Facebook is losing ground to TikTok as a social media source of news and that trust in news has fallen across all markets. The day before the report was released, Nobel laureate Maria Ressa criticized its methodology, saying that the study’s findings on most and least trusted news outlets doesn’t account for disinformation campaigns that target independent media. She also said that she had stepped down from the Reuters Institute’s advisory board over objections to the research. (Reuters Institute, The Guardian)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

This is what Instagram’s upcoming Twitter competitor looks like. The new app will be based on Instagram, and user information will be populated by the photo app’s data. Internal documents suggest that the app may be called Threads. (The Verge)

The media industry has announced the highest year-to-date level of cuts on record. There have been at least 17,436 media jobs cut this year. That’s even worse than the first five months of 2020, which saw 16,750 job cuts. (Axios)

How CNN used high school students to break news on Trump’s indictment. The team hired students to sit in the court’s overflow room alongside CNN reporters and run sheets of paper out to other students, who called in the news via payphone. (CNN)

NEW FROM API

American Press Institute to help 5 local news organizations improve their relationships with communities

Five news organizations and four expert coaches will participate in the American Press Institute’s Mobilizing News sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, which strengthens local journalism through intensive change-management training for news leaders.

The Mobilizing News sprint for Table Stakes alumni will challenge participating teams to center community in their outreach, relationships and reporting. At the end of this three-month program, in addition to learning tools to build trust and gather community assets, each team will have a newsroom-specific community outreach guide that details a workflow for connecting with new parts of the community.

How the AFRO uses social media, newsletters and texting to engage with faith communities (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: If you want to easily gauge your audience, facilitate immediate responses and manage your relationship with your audience, use a two-way text messaging program.

As the longest-running African American family-owned newspaper business in the nation, the AFRO leverages AFRO.com and its social media platforms to provide readers with good news about its community not otherwise found in other news outlets.

As part of the Table Stakes program, the paper specifically wanted to re-engage with the faith community to ultimately increase readership, page views and subscriber revenue. Previously, it produced dedicated faith content like columns and posted faith-based events regularly.

Defining engagement: Getting to a shared understanding of the buzzword (Medium, Engagement at LAist)

As part of Southern California Public Radio (LAist) and the American Press Institute’s year-long Operationalizing Engaged Journalism program, Ashley Alvarado writes that engagement can mean many things. For each of the newsrooms participating in the program, it became important to find a definition that would allow their organizations a working, shared understanding that could inform the development of more regular engagement routines — and pathways to revenue. Here, participants from WBEZ, LAist, WBUR and MPR share their newsrooms’ definitions as well as reflections from team members.

SPECIAL EDITION: Engage to build trust

Welcome to our special edition series for June! Trusting News is sharing best practices for engaging audiences and building trust. The series is connected to the launch of their Trust Kits. This week we are discussing how to authentically ask for input from your communities and what to do with that feedback.

Ask for audience input (and act on it!)

Here’s a question we love to ask journalists: How do you know what your community thinks of your work? As journalists, we often feel like we’re getting lots of feedback. Whether through inboxes or comment sections, on the surface, it seems like we’re hearing A LOT from people in our communities.

But a lot of that feedback isn’t particularly helpful, right? Much of it is snarky remarks or accusations that are all too easy to write off or disregard. This week we want to talk about good faith reflections on how well your local news is serving your community. Are you getting enough of that kind of feedback? Are you really understanding whether your community finds your work useful, and if they think you’re covering them in a thoughtful, accurate, inclusive way?

If journalists want to provide the best possible public service to our communities, we have to start regularly asking for our audience’s input (in an authentic, meaningful way). Then we have to use what we hear to shape our coverage.

+ Our new training tool, Trust Kits, offers guidance and strategies for journalists trying to work to build trust. We just published a Trust Kit all about how journalists can thoughtfully ask for (and act upon) audience input. Check it out here.

+ We love this example from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. When reporting on a senate race, they tied their coverage to their mission and included an ask for audience questions.

+ The Seattle Times put out a request for reader questions about how they do investigative journalism. They ended up receiving dozens of questions and compiled them into an FAQ about the investigative team. They continue to link back to this FAQ when publishing investigative stories online and sharing them on social media.

Next week (Tuesday), Trusting News will share tips on telling your audience who you are as a reporter.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Exceeding its DNAinfo origins, Block Club Chicago hits 5th anniversary doubling down on the power of neighborhood reporting (Medill Local News Initiative)

+ It’s not a good sign when people who don’t pay for news have so little to choose from (The New York Times)

+ Vietnamese YouTuber is filling information voids with Newsmax and Breitbart (The Markup)