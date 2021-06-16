Need to Know: June 16, 2021

OFF THE TOP

This time last year, news outlets were still reeling from the initial effects of the pandemic; now, thanks to advertising growth and the return of live events, the media industry is bouncing back better than some initially feared. Fewer than 1,000 newsrooms jobs were cut in the first five months of 2021, a 91% drop from the 10,576 jobs cut between January and May of 2020. Data shows that while hundreds of newsroom jobs are still being lost, many media companies have announced plans for new hires. There are still pitfalls ahead; traffic to news websites has dropped across the board, and private investment firms continue to consolidate local news outlets.

+ Noted: The Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma is launching a program to prepare psychologists to work effectively with news professionals (Twitter, @DartCenter); The Institute for Nonprofit News released its annual INN Index Report, which shows that 2020 generated the fastest growth in nonprofit news media since the financial crisis of 2008 (Twitter, @INN)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: How to talk about journalism with family and friends (Trusting News)

While it can be exhausting for journalists to field questions and criticisms about the media from family and friends, it’s important to engage the people asking and increase their knowledge of how journalism works. Trusting News’ Mollie Muchna recommends that journalists not try to defend the entire media industry, since acknowledging that irresponsible and unethical journalism does exist can defuse frustration. She also suggests asking about the person’s media consumption, to figure out if their complaints are based in confusion around what’s news and what’s opinion. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

+ On Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, API will host a kick-off event for its Local News Ideas-to-Action series, featuring three journalists who found fresh ways to serve their audiences with local government and accountability reporting (American Press Institute)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Associated Press will no longer name arrest suspects in minor cases (Twitter, @FarnoushAmiri)

In a departure from previous policy, the Associated Press has announced it will no longer name suspects in brief stories about minor crimes, especially when it is unlikely that the newswire will continue to cover the case after the initial arrest. AP reporter Farnoush Amiri writes that the move is “an effort to minimize harm on suspects who later gain employment or just move on in their lives.” The AP also says that it will no longer link to stories that include the arrested person’s name, nor will it publish stories where a person’s unusual mugshot is the driving factor behind the piece.

OFFSHORE

New study finds that news deserts and semi-deserts make up three quarters of Argentina (LatAm Journalism Review)

A new study by the Argentine Journalism Forum on news deserts has found that 72% of Argentina is a news desert — meaning it has no independent news outlet — or a “semi-desert” — meaning it has few spaces for professional journalism. More than one-third of the population lives in these news deserts or semi-deserts. Even in Buenos Aires, the country’s most populous and developed metropolis, more than half of the city’s 48 neighborhoods are news deserts. One suggestion for improving these news deserts is to enact a transparency clause that would require large public contractors to buy ads in local media in order to document the works or services being conducted.

OFFBEAT

Why people fall for conspiracy theories (FiveThirtyEight)

Conspiracy theories are not new, but they feel more present and impactful these days, write Kaleigh Rogers and Jasmine Mithani. In an interactive game, Rogers and Mithani explore how certain cognitive biases predispose people to believing in conspiracy theories. For instance, people with a “jumping-to-conclusions bias” make snap judgments with little information, and are more likely to believe conspiracy theories. Another trait that makes some people more likely to subscribe to a conspiracy theory is illusory pattern perception, where people find connections and patterns in unrelated events. But people with these traits are not “doomed” to believe in conspiracy theories; most people who do are influenced heavily by environmental factors as well.

UP FOR DEBATE

The Wall Street Journal apparently wants its reporters to pay to use their own reporting in books (Nieman Lab)

Historically, if a reporter in a news organization has the opportunity to turn their reporting into a full-length book, their publisher allows them to do so, even though the publisher technically owns the rights to that reporting, writes Joshua Benton. Now, The Wall Street Journal and its corporate owner, Dow Jones, will require writers who get book deals to license back their own reporting, possibly for a fee. In a new policy, reporters at the Journal will also be required to discuss any book projects with management before meeting with an agent or book publisher. (The current policy requires them to disclose the deal before submitting a formal proposal to agents.) The Dow Jones newsroom’s union has vowed to fight the new policy.

SHAREABLE

