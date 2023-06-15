Need to Know: June 15, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Americans turn to social media for news, despite lower trust (Statista)

But did you know: Overview and key findings of the 2023 Digital News Report (Reuters Institute)

The Reuters Institute’s annual Digital News Report surveyed more than 93,000 digital news consumers in 46 markets. The results found that news consumers, particularly younger ones, prefer to find news via social media or news aggregators rather than news outlets’ websites or apps. Facebook’s influence has declined while TikTok’s has grown — and users say on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, they are more likely to get news from influencers and celebrities than journalists. Trust in news outlets has fallen across all markets; Finland has the highest level of overall trust at 69%, while Greece has the lowest at 19%. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Insider’s top editor caught tearing down union posters in NYC as strike drags on (New York Post)

API UPDATE

American Press Institute to help 5 local news organizations improve their relationships with communities

Five news organizations and four expert coaches will participate in the American Press Institute’s Mobilizing News sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, which strengthens local journalism through intensive change-management training for news leaders.

The Mobilizing News sprint for Table Stakes alumni will challenge participating teams to center community in their outreach, relationships and reporting. At the end of this three-month program, in addition to learning tools to build trust and gather community assets, each team will have a newsroom-specific community outreach guide that details a workflow for connecting with new parts of the community.

How the AFRO uses social media, newsletters and texting to engage with faith communities (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: If you want to easily gauge your audience, facilitate immediate responses and manage your relationship with your audience, use a two-way text messaging program.

As the longest-running African American family-owned newspaper business in the nation, the AFRO leverages AFRO.com and its social media platforms to provide readers with good news about its community not otherwise found in other news outlets.

As part of the Table Stakes program, the paper specifically wanted to re-engage with the faith community to ultimately increase readership, page views and subscriber revenue. Previously, it produced dedicated faith content like columns and posted faith-based events regularly.

Want a chance to receive $50? API wants to hear your opinion.

If you’re interested in supporting the future of API, please fill out this survey today! The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and 5 participants will be selected from a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Subscriptions fastest-growing revenue stream among online publishers (Press Gazette)

A new survey from the Association of Online Publishers and Deloitte found that digital subscriptions are the fastest-growing revenue source for online publishers. In a survey of nine consumer publications and four B2B publishers, digital subscriptions grew 18.3% from the first quarter to 2022 to the first quarter of 2023. But the survey’s authors say that publishers cannot be complacent, especially as inflation has consumers adapting their shopping behaviors. Revenue from digital and video ads were down.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How CNN used high schools students to break news on Trump’s indictment (CNN)

After the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in Miami banned electronic devices from the courtroom, CNN began planning a way to cover the news quickly without devices. The team hired local high school students studying broadcast journalism to sit in the court’s overflow room alongside CNN reporters, who would tear off sheets of notes and give it to the student. They would then run out into the hallway to a student waiting by a payphone, who called the information into the local mobile headquarters, who in turn reported it to the Washington D.C. bureau. CNN was the first to report that Trump had surrendered himself and pleaded not guilty.

OFFSHORE

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa says research by Oxford institute can be used against reporters (The Guardian)

In the week that the Annual Digital News Report from the Reuters Institute was released, Filipino journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa says that the research done by the Institute can have harmful effects on reporters around the world. She cites as an example her news organization, Rappler, which was found to be the least trusted news source in the Philippines in last year’s report — a finding, she says, that is the result of malicious disinformation campaigns by government forces. She said that, after last year’s report, the government of the Philippines weaponized this result against Rappler and Ressa.

OFFBEAT

Google’s online advertising practices violate antitrust laws, E.U. says (The New York Times)

For the fourth time in recent years, Google has been charged by the European Union with violating its antitrust laws in the online advertising marketplace. The E.U. has charged the tech company with abusing its dominance in the advertising market to undercut its rivals, and using its market position at all levels of the ad tech chain to favor its own intermediation services. The U.S. Department of Justice filed similar charges against Google in January. Google earned most of its $60 billion in profit last year from advertising.

SHAREABLE

Ben Collins: It’s time for journalists to draw the sword and throw away the scabbard (Nieman Lab)