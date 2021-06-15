Need to Know: June 15, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Editorial processes are not central to how many people think about trust in news (Reuters Institute)

But did you know: What makes Americans think a news article is trustworthy (Nieman Lab)

According to a new study from the Pew Research Center, more than three-quarters of Americans say their "gut instinct" is at least a somewhat important factor in whether or not they find a news story trustworthy. Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say they rely on gut instinct. And overall, Americans are more interested in publication names than bylines; half of respondents said that they assessed trustworthiness of a story based on the news organization, while less than a quarter said the same about the journalist's name. Only 6% of respondents said that they felt the prominence of a story on social media affected whether or not they felt the story was trustworthy.

+ Noted: BuzzFeed will pay for user-contributed content this summer for the first time — up to $10,000 per post (Variety); Center for Cooperative Media shifts diversity scholarship program to focus on paying dues in 2021 (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media); Former NSA contractor Reality Winner, jailed for leaking secrets about Russian hacking, is released early from prison (NBC News); News Leaders Association announces the Transformative Transparency Project, a comprehensive update to the former ASNE Diversity Survey (News Leaders Association); Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would tighten the Justice Department’s policies on obtaining records from reporters (The Washington Post)

API UPDATE

Podcast: Killing zombies on your subscription list (It’s All Journalism)

The Arizona Republic had too many digital subscribers that weren’t actively engaged with the newspaper’s content. These “zombies” were also most likely to cancel their subscriptions, creating a retention problem. So the Republic launched a campaign to turn those zombies into loyalists by creating content that was proven to engage them. This episode is the latest in “Better News,” a podcast series from It’s All Journalism and API that shares success stories from the Table Stakes newsroom training program.

+ Earlier: Now the Arizona Republic considers “killing zombies” a staple of its digital subscription strategy (Better News); Nearly half of local news outlets’ digital subscribers are “zombie” readers who visit the website less than once a month (Medill Local News Initiative)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Connecticut’s The Day is ‘delving into trust work’ (The Day)

The Day, a daily newspaper in Eastern Connecticut, has announced that it will focus more on transparency in its reporting in an effort to build trust with readers. Over the weekend, the paper’s engagement editor Karen Florin announced that The Day will explain more about how the newsroom works in a weekly column, on social media, and via its podcast. The organization is also updating staff bios so that readers can learn more about the journalists covering their communities, and will more clearly distinguish between news and opinion content. The initiative is a collaboration with Trusting News, which is affiliated with the American Press Institute.

+ Earlier: How to create an effective “About Us” page (Medium, Trusting News)

OFFSHORE

Thousands of families in the UK get better web access thanks to newsrooms’ campaign (Medium, Behind Local News)

Earlier this year, a hyperlocal news outlet in Northern England called inYourArea joined in a campaign with national publisher Reach to raise money for internet access for needy families. Readers of publications across the region donated nearly £50,000 ($70,500) to the campaign, which paid for 5,000 internet dongles. Each dongle allows laptops and up to 10 other devices to connect to the web. Only 51% of low-income households in the U.K. have internet access, and during remote schooling, many were unable to access lessons and homework.

+ How internal regulatory mechanisms work at public broadcasters around the world (Public Media Alliance)

OFFBEAT

Anti-vaxxers are exploiting a soccer player’s collapse, citing report on Italian radio (Vice)

Over the weekend, Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest, and within hours, there were rumors that it was linked to a recent vaccination. The theories started when a Czech Twitter account said a doctor who appeared on an Italian radio station had said Eriksen had received his Pfizer vaccine two weeks earlier. In fact, Eriksen had not been vaccinated, and though the original tweet was deleted, it had already spread around anti-vaccination communities online, particularly on platforms like Telegram. When Eriksen’s soccer team, Inter Milan, clarified his vaccination status, anti-vaxxers saw it as a cover-up.

UP FOR DEBATE

Are readers to blame for the collapse of local news? (Politico)

The ramifications of the collapse of local news have been well documented, and hedge funds and tech platforms have caught most of the blame for it. But Jack Shafer argues that “local news’ most vital constituency — readers — have withheld their affections.” Few Americans pay for local news, possibly due to the cost; many daily regional papers now cost more than $1,000 per year to subscribe. And while many in the media argue that local news should be considered a public good, Shafer argues that many Americans simply don’t find much value in local news. He argues that the biggest challenges facing the local news business are not supply-side issues, but demand-side ones.

SHAREABLE

‘Nobody is ever just a victim’: 6 tips for journalists covering hate crimes (The National Press Club)