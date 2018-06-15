Need to Know: June 15, 2018

The relationship between technology platforms and news publishers has endured a fraught 18 months, writes Emily Bell. Even so, the external forces of civic and regulatory pressure are hastening a convergence. Journalism has played a critical part in pushing for accountability of companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter, yet newsrooms are increasingly oriented toward understanding and leveraging platforms as part of finding a sustainable future. In its latest research, Tow found that despite negative rhetoric and sentiment in newsrooms toward technology companies, there is a rapid and ongoing merging in the functions of publishers and platforms, and often a surprisingly high level of influence from platform companies in news production.

ASNE and APME will merge to create a new journalism leadership organization (ASNE); The MacArthur Foundation launched the Jack Fuller Legacy Initiative, an initial $2.4 million in grants to help strengthen journalism and media in Chicago (MacArthur Foundation), which includes an initial investment of $1 million in City Bureau (Medium, City Bureau); AT&T has completed its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner (Axios); Longtime Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist says he was fired after going public with claims the paper rejected cartoons for political reasons (The Philly Inquirer); The Atlantic hires the Houston Chronicle's Vernon Loeb as politics editor (Washington Post); The Investigative Fund announced its 2018 Ida B. Wells fellows (The Investigative Fund)

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis and Daniel Funke highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes a study that reveals Zika rumors do better on social media than real news, tips for fact-checking a controversial social issue, and scientists help make sure that sci-fi has a healthy dose of science over fiction.

The Washington Post wanted to launch a pop-up newsletter for the men’s World Cup, but first the newsletter team wanted to ensure it was something readers wanted. The Post’s newsletter team put together a short survey asking readers if they would read a World Cup newsletter — 76 percent of respondents said they wanted one. Tessa Muggeridge, the Post’s newsletter and alerts editor, shared some lessons, including: If you’re going to ask readers for their opinions, you should incorporate their feedback into the work. The Post hopes the newsletter grows its international audience, and it plans to use this methodology again for future products.

While the rate of ad blocking has remained nearly flat on desktop, with a small increase in mobile, the revenue loss has grown partly due to publishers growing their audiences and adding more ad inventory. U.K. publisher trade body the Association for Online Publishers, whose members include Condé Nast, ESI Media, Global, the Guardian and The Telegraph, aggregated data from 14 of its members and found that at the end of 2017, 29.9 percent of ad impressions on desktop were blocked compared to 31.7 percent at its height in mid-2016. The AOP calculated nearly £14 million ($18.6 million) in revenue was lost due to blocked ad impressions in 12 months. In 2016 this was £10.8 million ($14.4 million).

Next time you’re at a conference, pay attention to the chairs and the folks in skirts and dresses trying to navigate them, writes Rose Eveleth. “If you do, a frustratingly common problem will become clear. Nearly every femme-identifying person I know has wrestled with tall bar stools, directors chairs, deep arm chairs, and more. Recently at a podcasting conference I watched as a woman perched herself awkwardly at the edge of an armchair that was elevated so her crotch was exactly at eye level for the audience. At another conference I saw two women convene before their panel purely to scope out the seating situation. One of them decided to change into pants.”

Most Americans aren’t on Twitter, and those who are mostly don’t follow Trump’s account. A poll from Gallup last month found that only 8 percent of Americans follow Trump on Twitter, and only half of them read most of his tweets. That’s one out of every 25 Americans who, by themselves, would have read the claim in Trump’s tweet. And yet Gallup also found that more than half of Americans see, read or hear “a lot” about Trump’s tweets. Many, if not most, Americans also rely heavily on headlines to convey news to them. Meaning that many Americans learn about what Trump says in his tweets through the summaries that appear in headlines. Philip Bump argues that headlines need to provide context for Trump’s claims.

“The first time I oversaw an intern, my boss gave me valuable advice: Having an intern is actually more work (you need to carve out a lot of time to give feedback), and you are there to teach and guide,” writes Rachel Schallom. “It’s not about what they are bringing to you. This doesn’t mean they aren’t useful; many interns provide a lot of value to newsrooms. But I believe it is managers’ responsibility to provide environments that allow interns to grow as journalists and colleagues.” 10 women journalists share advice to this year’s interns to help them be as successful as possible.

