Need to Know: June 14, 2023

You might have heard: Media job cuts jumped more than 20 percent in 2022 (The Hill)

But did you know: The media industry has announced the highest year-to-date level of cuts on record (Axios)

According to a new report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, there have been at least 17,436 media jobs cut this year. That’s even worse than the first five months of 2020, which saw 16,750 job cuts. Sara Fischer writes that the industry “is facing huge constraints due to a slowdown in the ad market, debt from consolidation and subscription fatigue.” These cuts have led to more conflicts with labor unions and backlash from staffers.

+ Related: Dot.LA sacks all 7 editorial staffers, CEO will focus on 'venture in the AI space' (The Wrap)

Trust Tip: Use social video to explain crime coverage (Trusting News)

After getting questions about why the newsroom used words like alleged when reporting on a specific crime, Chandler Boese, an audience producer at the Kansas City Star, used a TikTok video to help explain. In the one-minute video, Boese addresses why their journalists use the phrasing alleged, accused of, or charged with when reporting on crimes. To their audience, this made it seem like the newsroom was taking sides, or pushing an agenda. But in the video, Boese efficiently explains that it’s just part of doing fair journalism and not saying something is true that has not yet been determined to be true.

Explaining some of their reporting processes helps their audience be a bit more news literate and demonstrates that the newsroom is careful with its reporting process and thoughtful about its ethics.

API and Lenfest Institute for Journalism host Beyond Print Convening in Detroit

This week, American Press Institute and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism are hosting a Beyond Print Convening in Detroit. Building on insights from the Beyond Print cohort, we gathered journalists from around the country to reimagine print and digital products toward a sustainable digital future.

Insights from the 2022-2023 Beyond Print cohort include strategies for maximizing print revenue on the path to digital sustainability, how to build digital readiness within your news organization and more.

Want a chance to receive $50? API wants to hear your opinion.

If you’re interested in supporting the future of API, please fill out this survey by Thursday, June 15. The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and 5 participants will be selected from a drawing for a $50 Visa gift card.

KOTO-FM is a local Telluride voice with global reach (Axios Denver)

Every year, community radio station KOTO broadcasts the Telluride Bluegrass Festival to listeners all around the world. The station’s biggest annual listening event draws more than 25,000 people to stream the festival, with more listening on the FM dial. KOTO-FM is on the last community-supported radio stations in the country; most of the time, it covers local news and council meetings, and offers community tools like on-air lost and found, job line and community carpool. The station receives no commercial or underwriting money.

Sydney Morning Herald apologizes for failing ‘dismally’ on coverage of 1838 Myall Creek massacre (The Guardian)

The Sydney Morning Herald has apologized for their coverage of a massacre in 1838, in which a dozen ranchers killed more than two dozen Aboriginal people. The paper advocated for the killers to escape prosecution, writing that the lives of those killed was “not worth the money the colonists will have to pay for printing the silly documents.” The paper’s editor said that such a brutal take was not universal at the time, and that other papers had “much more respectful” coverage.

Twitter CEO cites need to transform ‘global town square’ in memo to staff (The Wall Street Journal)

In a memo to employees, Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote that the platform “is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication.” Owner Elon Musk has said he’ll stay involved in product development for the social media network. Since Musk bought the company last fall, employment has dropped from roughly 8,000 employees to 1,500. Yaccarino says that the future of the platform, which she’s dubbed Twitter 2.0, “is all of our responsibility.”

Upstart news site has youth on its side, and Albany in its sights (The New York Times)

Since launching in 2020, New York Focus has been focused on how state power is exercised in Albany and how it affects New Yorkers around the state. Last week, New York Focus reported that New Yorker inmates would no longer be able to make money writing for outside publications; after the outlet’s reporting, the corrections department rescinded the directive. And the publication has broken other stories on prison issues. For now, New York Focus is entirely philanthropically funded, and is looking to increase its staff from seven to 11.