Need to Know: June 13, 2023

You might have heard: The New York Times added 190,000 subscribers last quarter, partly driven by the bundle of products that includes The Athletic (The New York Times)

But did you know: The Athletic announces layoffs and a new approach to its sports coverage (The Washington Post)

The Athletic, the subscription sports site bought by The New York Times last year for $550 million, announced that it was laying off 20 reporters, or roughly 4% of its staff. In addition, 20 reporters who focus on specific teams will be moved to more general reporting roles. The Athletic’s original mission was to have a dedicated reporter on every team in every major league, but that detailed coverage is very expensive; the outlet lost $7.8 million in the last quarter. A note to staff from The Athletic’s leadership said that the brand is pivoting to cover broader stories that appeal to league wide fans, rather than team partisans.

+ Noted: Fred Ryan to leave Washington Post after nine years as publisher (The Washington Post); Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter (Axios)

Defining engagement: Getting to a shared understanding of the buzzword (Medium, Engagement at LAist)

As part of Southern California Public Radio (LAist) and the American Press Institute’s year-long Operationalizing Engaged Journalism program, Ashley Alvarado writes that engagement can mean many things. For each of the newsrooms participating in the program, it became important to find a definition that would allow their organizations a working, shared understanding that could inform the development of more regular engagement routines — and pathways to revenue. Here, participants from WBEZ, LAist, WBUR and MPR share their newsrooms’ definitions as well as reflections from team members.

Twitter’s shrinking role as traffic source for news publishers revealed (Press Gazette)

API’s Shay Totten offers takeaways from new Twitter referral traffic data and what it means for local newsrooms:

This report may surprise no one, but it offers a clearer sense of just how little referral traffic Twitter sends to news websites. Hopefully this will allay any fears that newsrooms who stopped posting to Twitter (looking at you, NPR) or refused to pay for the special gold tick mark (looking at you, NY Times) would be impacted.

The report also seems to show that while referral traffic has dropped since Musk bought Twitter, it was already dropping steadily before he took over — though his mercurial decision-making and open hostility toward journalism isn’t likely to slow the drop in traffic anytime soon. Oddly enough, a handful of conservative-leaning newsrooms have seen a slight increase in traffic. Go figure.

The overall drop in traffic, especially for small and local newsrooms, should give anyone who’s been taking a “wait and see’ approach all the insight they need. In other words, bye bye birdie?

The Star Tribune is offering high school grads across Minnesota free one-year digital subscriptions (Nieman Lab)

As a graduation present, The Star Tribune is offering digital subscriptions to all high school graduates in the state of Minnesota. It is the latest in a run of education-oriented decisions; in 2020, the paper gave free digital subscriptions to all school districts in the state. The paper had been hoping for 200 students to sign up to the offer; so far, 250 have signed up and “momentum is continuing to spread,” according to Ken Lawrence, the Star Tribune’s education audience development manager. The free subscription does not require any payment information, and Lawrence says these kinds of “micro-commitments” appeal to young people.

New Zealand public radio apologizes for publishing ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’ after wire stories altered (The Associated Press)

On Monday, Radio New Zealand’s chief executive, Paul Thompson, apologized for published wire stories that were altered to push a Russian propaganda narrative. Thompson said that 16 stories were found to have been changed, and that the company is reviewing thousands more. All the altered stories have since been corrected, and the outlet is adding another layer of editing for wire stories. A digital journalist has also been placed on leave. One of the stories included the pro-Kremlin line that “Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum,” a reference to a sham election that is not internationally recognized. The stories also tied Ukraine to neo-Nazism, a common talking point for Putin.

This is what Instagram’s upcoming Twitter competitor looks like (The Verge)

In a companywide meeting, Meta executives shared a preview of the company’s new Twitter competitor. The new app will be based on Instagram, and user information will be populated by the photo app’s data. Internal documents suggest that the app may be called Threads. Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox reportedly told employees that public figures “are interested in having a platform that is sanely run” — a reference to Twitter’s instability after its purchase by Elon Musk.

