Need to Know: June 10, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: One month ago, Facebook News remained a question to publishers (Digiday)

But did you know: Facebook News launches to all in US with addition of local news and video (TechCrunch)

Facebook News, the social platform’s dedicated journalism section, launched fully on Tuesday, nearly nine months after debuting the idea. The new product uses a mix of curated news items and algorithmic personalized selections to suggest stories to users, who can react and share stories but not comment. Publishers who want to be included in the section must meet integrity standards related to misinformation and clickbait. The company says most of its publishers are local news outlets, alongside 200 national news organizations.

+ Noted: Seven news outlets in the McClatchy chain will move out of their offices for at least the rest of this year (Poynter); Flipboard expands local news coverage to reach 50 cities across US and Canada (TechCrunch); International Women’s Media Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropies establish the United States Journalism Emergency Fund (IWMF); Substack now offers private, invite-only newsletters (Substack); Gannett stops posting arrest mugshots on several more newspaper websites (Orlando Sentinel)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Acknowledge when you mess up (Trusting News)

All news organizations make mistakes from time to time, but when a crucial error in judgment or tone risks affecting the way your audience and the broader community views you, it’s important to take the time to apologize in a meaningful way. Have an open dialogue, ask for feedback and give concrete details on how future mistakes will be prevented. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Creating a highly focused newsletter requires a plan, analytics, and adaptability (RJI)

Newsrooms around the country, including the Columbia Missourian, rolled out special coronavirus-related newsletters as the pandemic spread across the country. Elizabeth Connor Stephens, managing editor of the university paper, says that the key to building and evolving a focused newsletter is making a plan to ensure it’s maintained, keeping readers up-to-date with any changes, tracking the newsletter’s metrics, and adapting when necessary.

+ A new email service, Zoom alternatives, data viz tools, and other resources for journalists to try this summer (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

The magazine fighting for democracy and religious pluralism in India (VQR Online)

Caravan, a small but influential magazine in New Delhi, has embraced a mission of promoting religious freedom and democracy at a time when right-wingers in India are lobbying for the country to become exclusively Hindu. The magazine’s long-form, character-driven stories have made it an essential read for India’s young intellectuals, while its commitment to honest coverage of Prime Minister Narendi Modi have made it a target of the political classes.

OFFBEAT

Leaving content moderation to volunteers is empowering racists (The Verge)

While social media platforms often have guides that lay out ground rules for speech, much of the enforcement of those rules is left to the participants themselves — and that can mean huge amounts of bigoted content is allowed to proliferate. Reddit threads self-police, while moderators of Facebook groups are allowed to dictate what language or content is acceptable. On the neighborhood app NextDoor, community members can impose their own political beliefs by allowing inflammatory messages to stand while taking down posts advertising protests.

+ Microsoft’s decision to replace human journalists with robots led to it publishing the wrong photos of mixed-race singers (The Guardian)

UP FOR DEBATE

As publishers rethink editorial norms, social media policies must follow (CJR)

As newsrooms around the country find themselves struggling with their purpose in a polarized world, Emily Bell argues in CJR that news organizations must also revise their social media policies to keep up with modern times. Most newsrooms don’t have public policies for social media, and the ones that do often don’t understand the importance of social media as a critical tool for journalists. Often these policies are vague and lack the detailed guidance that reporters desire, while the subtle details of copy editing, like punctuation, are often lost when a headline goes on social.

+ Earlier: Washington Post’s top editor sends memo to staff after backlash over handling of reporter’s tweets (CNN)

SHAREABLE

Police have been spying on black reporters and activists for years. I know because I’m one of them. (MLK50 Memphis)

In 2018, at a federal police surveillance trial, journalist Wendi Thomas discovered that she was being monitored by the Memphis Police Department due to her connections to activists and organizers. The Memphis PD has a long history of spying on citizens, dating back to the 1960s. Law enforcement in the county had been banned from surveilling protestors for political reasons since the 1970s, but after Black Lives Matter protests sprung up in 2010s, the ACLU sued, saying the police were spying on demonstrators.