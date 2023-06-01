Need to Know: June 1, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How The Guardian capitalized its membership model (Media Matters, IESE)

But did you know: What gets readers to pay? Transparency on the price of journalism (Journalism.co.uk)

A new academic study explored the most effective ways for news organizations to appeal to potential paying subscribers. One of the most effective combinations included messaging that promoted the importance of independent media with an explanation of the financial needs of the journalism industry in this time. The other effective combination was offering digital-only incentives that promote community, while also reiterating the difficult economic situations of media outlets today. But each organization needs to determine its own perfect formula; researchers suggest developing a pitch, testing it and tweaking it.

+ Noted: News/Media Alliance announces new president & CEO, Danielle Coffey (News/Media Alliance); Report for America partners with Investigative Editing Corps to help local newsrooms do more investigative work (Report for America)

API UPDATE

TODAY: API hosts open Metric for News demo

Metrics for News is an analytics tool, powered by API, that aligns journalism metrics with your editorial values and business model. Its dashboards pull data from your current analytics services, identifying patterns that show how to better engage, monetize and serve audiences with your journalism. We are hosting an open demo for anyone interested today at noon EST. Register here to learn more.

Where should transparency language go? In the story itself. (Medium, Trusting News)

We talk a lot at Trusting News about transparency — the act of explaining how and why we do our work. But transparency only works if people notice it and find it interesting and persuasive, right? So, how do we know where to put transparency language? And how do we know if it has any impact?

Man, do we love it when researchers are interested in the same questions we are! A new study suggests that journalists should weave transparency information into coverage instead of pulling it out into separate elements. That’s consistent with one of our basic strategies at Trusting News: Take advantage of attention where you have it. Anywhere your audience is learning about what you cover is an opportunity for them to learn about how you do your jobs.

Poynter Table Stakes coaches share their advice for local newsrooms (Better News)

During an in-person Table Stakes session at the Poynter Institute, we caught up with several coaches to ask them about their takeaways from supporting the teams. Each coach has done extensive work with a wide range of local newsrooms to help them overcome internal and external challenges. The coaches are: Manuelita Nadebah Beck, senior politics editor at the Philadelphia Inquirer; Katie Mercer, VP Content at Glacier Media; Tom Huang, assistant managing editor for journalism initiatives at The Dallas Morning News; Angela Evancie, director of engagement journalism and executive producer of Brave Little State at Vermont Public Radio; and Briana O’Higgins, ​​SVP of audience and content at KERA.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

The Buckeye Flame: From spark to wildfire (Indiegraf)

Every Thursday, the Buckeye Flame sends out The Spark, an email of entirely original reporting. The Flame, the only publication focused on LGBTQ issues in Ohio, decided to focus its entire fundraising campaign in one week on newsletter readers. Editor Ken Schneck had hoped to raise $2,000 from readers; he raised $26,000 and was able to hire two interns and a part-time philanthropy specialist. Schneck has also raised revenue with careful sponsored content; underwriters can fund a story or series, but not have any say in the editorial direction of the piece.

TRY THIS AT HOME

With new widgets, The Philadelphia Inquirer wants to be readers’ favorite “second-screen experience” (Nieman Lab)

Ahead of Philadelphia’s mayoral primary on May 16, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s lead app developer, Chris Tibbs, had an idea. The paper would use Apple’s new lock screen functionality to create a widget that would update users with election results in real time. The app had been tested during football season and launched in beta for the Super Bowl; the plan is to continue using lock screen updates for live events. Product manager Lindsay Deutsch said the goal is to reach readers where they already are, which is often their phones.

OFFSHORE

Iran’s female journalists speak out on brutal crackdown (The Guardian)

Two female journalists will be put on trial this week in Iran for coverage of the protests following the death of Mahsa Jina Amini, who was arrested for improperly wearing her headscarf and beaten to death in custody. They are charged with conspiring with foreign powers, including the CIA, and orchestrating nationwide protests; the charges potentially carry the death penalty. Other reporters say that they have been subjected to beatings, imprisonment, and rape and death threats following their coverage of the protests. “Sometimes I think of leaving Iran, but who will then help voices to be heard?” said one journalist.

OFFBEAT

Can ChatGPT fact-check? We tested. (Poynter)

In an attempt to test whether AI can be used as a reliable fact-checker, Politifact put 40 fact-checked claims into ChatGPT and documented its results. While the large language model was able to accurately correct some claims, ChatGPT’s “knowledge cutoff” of September 2021 meant that it was unable to correct most recent news stories. It also was inconsistent, giving different answers based on how the question was phrased; one data scientist said that ChatGPT is more interested in giving users the answers they want than in ensuring accuracy.

SHAREABLE

‘Like milk’: How one magazine became a mainstay of New Jersey’s Chinese community (NPR)