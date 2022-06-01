Need to Know: June 1, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Uvalde tragedy captures America’s fleeting attention (Axios)

But did you know: Don’t let the cameras turn away: This time, networks need to stay with the story of mass shootings (The Atlantic)

In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin writes that news coverage often turns away from mass shootings too quickly. “[J]ournalists in the field have compassion for the victims of these tragic stories, their bosses at the networks treat the news as ratings-generating revenue sources,” Baldwin writes. “No ratings? Less coverage. It’s as simple as that.” Her suggestions to improve coverage include assigning reporters to dedicated mass shooting beats who can go deeper on the issue and staying longer within communities after attacks. She also wonders if it is time to start showing the gruesome photos of school children who were killed.

+ Related: Do we really need to see photos of mass shootings? (Columbia Journalism Review); From Sandy Hook to Uvalde, the violent images never seen (The New York Times)

+ Noted: Supreme Court leak investigation heats up as clerks are asked for phone records in unprecedented move (CNN); Fed judiciary says yes to free PACER searches (Reuters); Supreme Court blocks Texas law regulating social media platforms (The New York Times); Sarah Palin loses bid to disqualify judge from NY Times defamation trial (Reuters)

Trust Tips: Use conversational language when explaining how news works (Trusting News)

It’s vital to tell users about the decisions we make as journalists and the ethics frameworks we rely on. If we don’t, those things remain invisible to the audience. And the language that is used in these transparency elements is key. Whether it is a note, a stand-alone article, on-air copy or language for a social post, newsrooms should aim to be more conversational and direct with the language they use. We have to remember that the purpose of this content is for the audience to better understand our process, not for us to remind ourselves or the industry what we did. For that reason, we should make the language audience-focused, relatable, conversational, humble and respectful.

How Tiny News Collective’s approach to supporting new local news organizations is designed to help build a more equitable industry (Medium, Tiny News Collective)

When Tiny News Collective launched, its goal was to help small newsrooms by offering a “complete publishing solution” so that the outlets didn’t have to worry about building their own technology stack. Part of that meant supporting more equitable journalism by including features that encourage diversity. One optional feature in the Collective’s platform is a Google Doc add-on that allows users to track the diversity of sources in real-time, then provides a dashboard that shows source diversity over time. “We believe that by building features that support more equitable journalism directly into our tools, we can help news organizations hold themselves accountable for covering the communities they represent,” writes Tyler Fisher, deputy director of technology at News Catalyst, which built the Tiny News Collective platform.

More than 100 Canadian news outlets call for Canada’s Online News Act to be ‘transparent, fair, and include news innovators’ (The Local)

Canada’s Online News Act, which is currently before Parliament, is intended to require tech companies like Facebook and Google to compensate news outlets for using their content. But more than a hundred news outlets are calling on the government to amend the bill to ensure a fair, transparent funding structure that is applied consistently to all news organizations; to base the amount of compensation on the amount spent by the news organization; to include newer innovators in the space; and to remove loopholes that help Big Tech and mostly benefits large news organizations. The outlets note that Canada’s bill is modeled after Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code, where 90% of revenue generated from the new law has gone to the three largest media outlets.

Several states are putting more money and effort into combating false and misleading information about elections (The New York Times)

Connecticut is one of several states trying to get ahead of election misinformation before this year’s midterms. The state is hiring a misinformation expert to look for emerging disinformation narratives about voting and flag them for social networks to remove. Oregon, Idaho and Arizona have run ad campaigns to spread quality information about elections, Colorado has hired three cybersecurity experts to monitor the internet for misinformation and California’s secretary of state is working with the Department of Homeland Security to find patterns in election misinformation. State officials say they worry that voting misinformation has grown and spread since 2020, and that they are concerned about both the integrity of their elections and the safety of their election workers.

+ Related: Right-wing misinformation machine revs up after shootings (Axios)

Want to reach skeptics? Researchers suggest leaving the term ‘climate change’ out of some news coverage (The Journalist’s Resource)

A new study into how to help journalists reach people who don’t have faith in science has found that the terms “climate change” and “global warming” tend to act as trigger words to skeptics, driving them away entirely. The study found that when articles used the word “weather” rather than “climate change,” avoided discussing the causes of climate change and focused heavily on solutions, climate skeptics were more likely to say that they were interested in learning more about climate change news. The researchers say that sometimes leaving out details about the causes of climate change is ethically sound and can help engage audiences who may otherwise be unreachable.

These reader revenue models keep in mind people who won’t pay full price (yet) (Reuters Institute)

As news outlets have increasingly turned to subscriptions, some in the industry worry that this model may “super-serve” wealthier, educated audiences. Dagens Nyheter in Sweden worked to address that concern by offering free subscriptions ahead of an election, and the day after the vote, the free readers were asked if they wanted to subscribe. Of those free readers, 30% converted to paid subscribers the next year. In South Africa, Daily Maverick has offered a “pay-what-you-can” model to ensure that anyone can access content, while in Spain, elDiario.es offers an “I can’t pay” option aimed at students, the unemployed and those living on low incomes.