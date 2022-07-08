Need to Know: July 8, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party and would step down from his role as Prime Minister. Press Gazette details a series of journalistic scoops that contributed to Johnson’s resignation, including the coverage of Times of London’s decision to remove a negative story about Johnson and his wife. On Wednesday, the Guardian noted that the conservative press had started turning against Johnson — but he still had some supporters in conservative media. (Press Gazette, The New York Times, The Guardian)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

‘There is a model out there that works’: America’s grassroots local news renaissance. The Shawnee Mission Post in Kansas and Spotlight in San Jose are showing how local independent publishers can find a viable path to success. (Press Gazette)

On conservative radio, misleading message is clear: ‘Democrats cheat.’ Local radio stations have been pushing the Big Lie about the 2022 election and indicating that any Democratic successes in the midterms will be the result of cheating. (The New York Times)

Disinformation has become another untouchable problem in Washington. Officials are worried about the national security implications of dangerous disinformation, but partisan resistance has made tackling the issue almost impossible. (The New York Times)

NEW FROM API

Follow our inclusion work in Pittsburgh

The American Press Institute last week announced a new initiative, the Inclusion Index, focused on creating better relationships with audiences and fostering belonging in newsrooms. In partnership with the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, API is starting this work in Pittsburgh by providing the Inclusion Index service to a cohort consisting of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Pittsburgh City Paper, PublicSource and Pitt News. The Pittsburgh initiative is funded by the Henry L. Hillman Foundation and The Heinz Endowments. You can follow this work by signing up for updates on the project, which is being led by Letrell Deshan Crittenden, API’s director of inclusion and audience growth.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “I was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. I saw the horror unfold.” (Chicago Sun-Times)

+ We are becoming a nation of local news haves and have nots (Poynter)

+ The fate of Hong Kong’s journalists under China’s rule: seven stories of broken dreams, perseverance and hope (Reuters Institute)