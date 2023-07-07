Need to Know: July 7, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, Meta launched Threads, its competitor to Twitter. The platform is currently only available on mobile and allows users to move their Instagram profiles and followers over. According to Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, the platform saw “opportunity to build something that was open and something that was good for the community” in the wake of turbulence at Twitter. Shortly after the app launched, Twitter threatened Meta with a lawsuit, claiming “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” (CNBC, The Verge, Semafor)

+ Related: Jaime Cárdenas is compiling a list of newsrooms that have joined Threads.

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

How tech challenges are hindering the practice of engaged journalism. No one tool serves all the elements that go into engagement work. And while you can attempt to knit them together, the challenge is that many of these tools don’t talk to one another. (Medium, Engagement at LAist)

Extra! New strategies for survival by South Carolina newspapers. The Post and Courier raised $500,000 from readers to support its investigative journalism, and the editors decided to share their windfall by partnering with smaller newspapers around the state. (CBS News)

Research: Quizzes help readers recall fact-checked material. Users who took a quiz at the end of a fact-check could retain information about the story better, even a week after reading it. (INMA)

NEW FROM API

How WGCU in Florida expanded its audience by boosting its news (and hurricane) coverage (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: As a public media organization, don’t be satisfied by serving as a pass-through for PBS and NPR national programming. Expand your news reporting team and go beyond radio, creating a more robust website and digital app where people can access the latest news and information, as well as engage with your journalists.

As the local PBS and NPR affiliate in Southwest Florida, WGCU was looking at how to be more relevant in its local communities and become a vital and trusted digital news source for Southwest Florida. The team wanted to reach deeper into the broadcast area to report for new, diverse and inclusive audiences that are underserved by the region’s growing news deserts — and convert increased audience numbers into members.

Trust Tip: Explain your independence (Trusting News)

How do you maintain independence? Research shows many people value independent journalism. People say they see the importance of watchdog coverage and want unbiased news — the same kind of coverage many journalists are striving to provide. But clearly, there’s a disconnect between what journalists are trying to achieve and the public’s perception of our work. As journalists, we have a responsibility to help bridge that gap.

Here’s how our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution explain its editorial independence in its newsroom’s public-facing code of ethics. In the code, the newsroom specifically spells out how they operate with independence and work to defend the rights of a free and independent press. We love that the newsroom doesn’t just say they value independence but articulates what that tangibly means in their coverage (they avoid conflicts of interest and make decisions without any outside influences).

SPECIAL EDITION: Mental Health Reset

Welcome to API’s Mental Health Reset series, a continuation of our Leadership Reset Series from earlier this year. Over the course of July, Sam Ragland, vice president of programs and evangelist for healthy journalists will work through some leadership challenges that will directly and positively impact your mental health, and by proxy, the health and well-being of your team.

Multitasking is killing your mental capacity. Here’s how to adjust.

I know the news cycle often demands that we live amid loose ends. But when the news cycle doesn’t demand this, we should shift out of quickly (and incompletely) task-switching into a more mindfully-paced day where we work on a couple of things through completion instead of several things left unfinished.

Stepping out of the day-to-day is one of the most difficult things leaders do — and it’s also one of the most necessary.

For our challenge this week, we’ll do a fun little activity that I like to call “Name the Brain.” It’s an energy audit that takes into account the types of work you do and the type of mental energy you need to complete that work. The goal: To understand the kinds of energy you use in the different contexts of your work AND which times of day or contexts drain your mental capacity versus which times and contexts refill it. Download the exercise template here.

+ You’ll work through your day to assign a color code to the types of energy you expel at work. After you’ve considered the ways you expel energy, have named that energy and given it a color, start assigning that color throughout your calendar or analog on a piece of paper based on the meetings you’ve had.

+ Ask yourself: How am I conserving, losing and refilling my mental energy throughout the day? How might I reorganize my time into fewer contexts? How might I bookend my work week with meetings, conversations and strategy that maintains energy on Monday and refills it on Friday?

+ As a final exercise, draft an updated calendar week that prioritizes your mental capacity over others’ demands for your time.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How one California TV station is building trust and transparency with marginalized communities, including working with API and Trusting News (Poynter)

+ Up in the air: Graydon Carter never used to look at websites. Now he’s running a digital magazine and e-commerce venture. (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ GQ pulls article slamming Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav after complaint (The Washington Post)