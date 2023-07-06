Need to Know: July 6, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Julian Assange loses latest attempt to appeal against extradition to the US (CNN)

But did you know: Biden’s DOJ is pressuring journalists to help build its case against Assange (Rolling Stone)

Julian Assange is still facing extradition from the U.K. to the U.S., and British journalists say they are being pressured by the U.S. government to cooperate with its persecution of the WikiLeaks founder. Journalist James Ball says that the government wanted him to testify about an article he wrote, where he disclosed that he, on behalf of Assange, had distributed sensitive U.S. information; in doing so, he would put himself at risk of criminal charges as well. Ball writes that other journalists who worked with Assange have been visited by British police as well in an effort to get them to cooperate.

API UPDATE

How WGCU in Florida expanded its audience by boosting its news (and hurricane) coverage (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: As a public media organization, don’t be satisfied by serving as a pass-through for PBS and NPR national programming. Expand your news reporting team and go beyond radio, creating a more robust website and digital app where people can access the latest news and information, as well as engage with your journalists.

As the local PBS and NPR affiliate in Southwest Florida, WGCU was looking at how to be more relevant in its local communities and become a vital and trusted digital news source for Southwest Florida. The team wanted to reach deeper into the broadcast area to report for new, diverse and inclusive audiences that are underserved by the region’s growing news deserts — and convert increased audience numbers into members.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Tagesspiegel reinvents its print newspaper to appeal to more paying readers (INMA)

When the Tagesspiegel newspaper in Germany wanted to reinvent its print edition, the team decided to explore the analogy of a high-quality restaurant. Like a restaurant, the newspaper should offer paying customers a highly curated experience that combines local, national and international features, multiple “courses” that make them feel well-served and the desire to recommend and revisit it. “People are happy to take time out of their day for a restaurant like this — and to pay for it,” write the newspaper’s editors-in-chief, Lorenz Maroldt and Christian Tretbar.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Quizzes help readers recall fact-checked material (INMA)

Quizzes have been found to help users engage with fact-checking content and retain key details. A new survey from the Center for Media Engagement found that users who took a quiz at the end of a fact-check could retain information about the story better, even a week after reading it. But these quizzes didn’t help users more accurately identify the validity of a claim. The study found that both slider quizzes and multiple-choice quizzes helped users recall information.

OFFSHORE

Irish government orders ‘root and branch’ examination of broadcaster RTE after talent payment scandal (Variety)

Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE), the national broadcaster of Ireland, has announced two reviews into a scandal related to an overpaid news presenter. The two reviews will cover the “governance and culture” of the network, as well as contractual matters like contractor fees and human resources. The reviews follow the revelation that presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid nearly 350,000 Euros more than his publicly stated salary, leading to the resignation of RTE director general Dee Forbes.

OFFBEAT

How C-SPAN got more fun (Semafor)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has expanded the use of cameras in the House of Representatives, making coverage of the chamber on C-SPAN more intriguing than ever. Viewers can now see more of the house floor, as well as the electronic vote board above the rostrum. C-SPAN cameras are owned and normally regulated by the government. But during the contentious vote for speaker in January, the House had not been sworn in, meaning the network was allowed to capture anything they liked. The popularity of these broadcasts led to calls from both the public and House members for more video access to the chamber going forward.

SHAREABLE

How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air (The Associated Press)