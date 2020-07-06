Need to Know: July 6, 2020

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

You might have heard: A study from last year found local newspapers were the most significant information source for communities (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: 1 in 4 Americans rely on local COVID-19 news more than national coverage (Pew Research Center)

According to a Pew survey from April, about a quarter of Americans said they paid greater attention to local news on COVID-19, compared to the 15% who were following national news more closely. Another 61% said they were following both local and national news at the same level. About a third of those surveyed cited local and state elected officials as a major source for information, and Pew also found that Black Americans are more likely to trust and be interested in local news sources.

Noted: The Journalist Furlough Fund raised more than $90,000 (Twitter, @pgcornwell); Condé Nast employees say Black celebrities rejected from videos based on a "racist" vetting process (Business Insider); After allegations of toxic workplace behavior at Refinery29, global president and chief content officer steps down (CNN)

How journalists are working together to find every New Yorker who died due to COVID-19 (Medium)

News nonprofit The City, Columbia Journalism School’s Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism, Columbia Journalism Investigations and the City University of New York’s journalism school are spearheading the project, called “Missing Them.” The collaborative confirms COVID-19 deaths with obituaries and by contacting organizations and unions that have honored members who have died. The group also is scouring social media and other memorial projects to identify coronavirus victims. New Yorkers can share stories with the project online, by phone or text.

Brazilian fact-checkers warn their country’s ‘fake news’ bill will do more harm than good (Poynter)

For two years, misinformation on Brazil’s elections has spread through WhatsApp and other messaging platforms. A new Brazilian bill would make technology companies responsible when misinformation is shared on their platforms, but journalists in the country are concerned that the legislation could be ripe for abuse. The bill would require WhatsApp and other platforms to track their most shared messages in a database, which journalists believe could allow the government to keep an eye on the social media communications of reporters and activists.

Silicon Valley elite in private app discuss journalists having too much power (Vice)

Clubhouse is an aptly-named audio-based social network where part of the draw is exclusivity. Joining requires an invitation, and the platform, which has about 1,500 users, has become popular among celebrities and venture capitalists. Clubhouse recently became a forum to criticize a New York Times reporter, who said the conversation led to her harassment and attempts to hack into her accounts. Users also attacked technology coverage they perceived as too negative and meant solely to drive traffic.

A ‘Me Too’ moment for journalists of color (The New York Times)

In a piece that details her own experiences with on-the-job discrimination, journalist Soledad O’Brien writes that people of color are risking their careers to point out racism in newsrooms. O’Brien writes: “We refuse to be benched or tainted as activists or deemed incapable of objectivity, while white reporters are hailed for their ‘perspective’ on stories.” According to a News Leaders Association report from last year, 38% of newsrooms became more diverse from 2004 to 2019, but 15% actually lost diversity.

Seattle Times, other media fight Seattle PD subpoena for images of protest (The Seattle Times)

The Seattle Police Department, which is investigating fires and gun thefts during recent protests, filed a subpoena for photos and videos that The Seattle Times and four other news outlets took during an afternoon in May. In court, the Times and other news organizations are arguing the request violates state law and the First Amendment. Those outlets and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press have also expressed concerns that the subpoena could lead to harassment while covering protests if the public considers journalists an investigative arm of the police.

