Need to Know: July 5, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How the Post and Courier raised more than $1 million for a South Carolina-wide investigative fund and Education Lab (Better News)

But did you know: New strategies for survival by South Carolina newspapers (CBS News)

The Post and Courier in South Carolina can trace its lineage more than 221 years, and its owner Pierre Manigault is expanding both the paper's digital and print operations. He told Ted Koppel that he wasn't looking for profits — "This is not the business to make money in" — but that he believes there will be a "second life" for newspapers. The paper raised $500,000 from readers to support its investigative journalism, and the editors decided to share their windfall by partnering with smaller newspapers around the state. The resulting "Uncovered" project involved 19 newspapers across South Carolina, including two that have closed in the past two years.

API UPDATE

How tech challenges are hindering the practice of engaged journalism (Medium, Engagement at LAist)

Engaging community members in your journalism can increase audiences, build trust, and open up new lines of revenue. But while available tools may be growing, they are not necessarily designed with the goals of innovative newsrooms in mind. No one tool serves all the elements that go into engagement work. And while you can attempt to knit them together, the challenge is that many of these tools don’t talk to one another. If you can figure out how to get them to connect, it just adds yet another layer to an already burdened tech stack.

That was a key finding when Southern California Public Radio (LAist) and the American Press Institute launched Operationalizing Engaged Journalism (OEJ). Throughout the year, the program focused on ways to operationalize the practice of engaged journalism: how we do the work, how we fund the work, and how we make it sustainable. And, over and over again, we returned to the tech-related hurdles we face.

Trust Tip: Explain your independence (Trusting News)

How do you maintain independence? Research shows many people value independent journalism. People say they see the importance of watchdog coverage and want unbiased news — the same kind of coverage many journalists are striving to provide. But clearly, there’s a disconnect between what journalists are trying to achieve and the public’s perception of our work. As journalists, we have a responsibility to help bridge that gap.

Here’s how our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution explain its editorial independence in its newsroom’s public-facing code of ethics. In the code, the newsroom specifically spells out how they operate with independence and work to defend the rights of a free and independent press. We love that the newsroom doesn’t just say they value independence but articulates what that tangibly means in their coverage (they avoid conflicts of interest and make decisions without any outside influences).

TRY THIS AT HOME

What to do when pronouns can confuse (Nieman Storyboard)

As they/them pronouns become more commonly used, many writers are still adapting to using they as a singular noun. Jacqui Banaszynski notes that a New York Times story about Anderson Lee Aldrich, a mass shooter who killed several people at a gay club in Colorado last year, was a particularly well-written example. Aldirch identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, which the Times used while also noting that some of the victim’s family members believe Aldrich’s self-identification as nonbinary is an attempt to distract from their motivations. Per the Times’s style, the paper used the honorific Mx. for Aldrich, and also used their name in place of pronouns sometimes for clarity.

OFFSHORE

Vienna newspaper Wiener Zeitung ends daily print edition after 320 years (The Associated Press)

Wiener Zeitung, a Vienna-based newspaper, has ended its daily print run after more than three centuries. The paper was first published on Aug. 8, 1703; on the front page of the last edition, the paper boasted that it had covered “320 years, 12 presidents, 10 emperors, 2 republics.” The paper, which is owned by the Austrian government but editorially independent, has lost significant revenue since a new law ended a requirement that companies pay to publish public notices in the paper. An online version of the paper will continue, and there are plans for a monthly print edition.

OFFBEAT

Twitter limits the number of tweets users can read amid extended outage (TechCrunch)

Over the weekend, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the site would limit the number of tweets that users could read following platform outages. Initially, unverified users were limited to viewing 600 tweets a day, with new unverified users limited to 300. (That has since been raised to 1,000 and 500.) Musk has claimed the limits are necessary to fight “extreme levels of data scraping,” but one developer claims that a bug in Twitter’s own web app is sending infinite requests and bogging down the system. Last week, Twitter began restricting tweets to only people who are logged in.

SHAREABLE

Questions remain after Virginia Press Association investigates student winner of its top journalism award (Poynter)