Need to Know: July 29, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

As has been predicted for months, Meta has officially cut funding for news partners as Facebook moves away from news content. The company has begun telling news partners that they will no longer pay for content that appears on the News Tab. The platform signed a number of three-year deals in 2019 with news publishers, which were worth about $105 million. Facebook will reportedly focus more on the “creator economy,” and is redesigning its app to look more like TikTok, after reporting its first-ever revenue drop. (Nieman Lab, Axios, Wall Street Journal, Reuters)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

The Institute for Nonprofit News released its 2022 Index Report. Nonprofit news has continued to grow over the last two years despite the pandemic. The number of local nonprofit outlets continues to grow, but much of the philanthropic funding still goes to national organizations. (Institute for Nonprofit News)

Erin Overbey, archives editor at The New Yorker, tweets that she was fired. Overbey had been critical of racial and gender equity issues at the magazine for the past year. (Twitter, @erinoverbey)

How an AP reporter broke the Tuskegee syphilis story. Investigative reporter Jean Heller was tipped off to the story by a colleague and published the groundbreaking investigation only a few weeks later. (Associated Press)

NEW FROM API

API selects four news organizations for inaugural Beyond Print cohort

Four news organizations will participate in the American Press Institute’s new Beyond Print program, which will help guide publishers away from print-centric revenue models toward a sustainable digital future. The new cohort — La Voz at The Arizona Republic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Seattle Times — will also develop strategies to increase print readers’ use of digital products, and adjust their print operations to align with their print revenues. They will also receive coaching on the principles of diversity, equity and belonging from the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education.

API’s executive director on why journalists must work together to protect democracy (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

People in the media often forget that much of our journalism doesn’t reflect the perspectives, sensibilities and realities of many communities, API’s CEO and executive director Michael Bolden told journalists who gathered last week to discuss the crisis facing American democracy. People in these communities end up being indifferent, and they write off the roles of democracy and the media in their lives, he said. “But we can’t write them off, and we can’t write off our responsibility to them and to try to maintain our great experiment,” Bolden said. Read his full comments, and find out more about the Democracy Day initiative.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Firm working for Florida Power & Light took control of news site, let execs influence coverage, records show (Orlando Sentinel)

+ Against ‘poor’ reporting: The reflexive and damaging ways the media represents class (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ ‘Don’t be afraid to stand up,’ the legacy of Oglala Lakota journalist Tim Giago (Indian Country Today)