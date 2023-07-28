Need to Know: July 28, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This week, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism launched the Philadelphia Local News Sustainability Initiative, a two-year, $2 million grant to support news organizations in the region. The Press Democrat Journalism Trust has pledged to provide resources to local news outlets in northern California. (The Lenfest Institute, The Press Democrat)

Pro-China influence campaign infiltrates U.S. news websites. A Chinese PR firm, operating under name Haixun Press, has placed articles on the Arizona Republic and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via the newswire distribution service CloudQuote.io. (The Washington Post)

After 2020, Black-led newsrooms ask: Where is the long-term support? Outlets say that philanthropists have fallen back on old patterns that exclude BIPOC media. (The Objective)

Social media has run out of fresh ideas. Both TikTok and Meta’s Threads are copying Twitter’s text-based platform. (Wired)

Trust Tip: Get on the record about how you cover democracy (Trusting News)

Access to reliable, credible information is key to our communities’ ability to deliberate and self-govern. And if journalists give up on people who have low trust in their work, we’re making it more likely they will seek information from less credible sources. That’s bad for journalists, and it’s bad for our democratic republic. One way to earn the trust of the communities you serve is to be on the record about how you operate.

Here are four steps to getting on the record about how you operate: determine what you want people to know; turn those facts into a list of questions; use simple, accessible language to answer them; and figure out where to share those answers.

Four questions to prompt creativity

Too many of our day-to-day touchpoints can feel transactional and mundane. Your challenge this week is to upend that. To activate your curiosity and catalyze your creativity, add these questions to your leadership toolkit. To put them into practice, I want you to focus on one question a day, and ask it whenever appropriate as often as possible through that day. Your question-a-day focus should extend beyond your work into your life as a parent, partner, sibling and friend. Why? Because leading with relational and transformational empathy, trust and collaboration doesn’t just impact your well-being at work, it impacts your well-being in life. Download the template here.

+ Day 1: How can I be helpful? Content meetings are great for this question, especially for those journalists in the product and engagement spaces. But this question is also useful when direct reports come to you with problems sans solutions; it gives them agency and control and helps you understand how to support them.

+ Day 2: What would it take? This question is perfect for moving an idea into action — especially when you find stakeholders are contributing roadblocks instead of momentum. It’s also a game-changer when working across roles and with people who may have different or competing interests.

+ Day 3: Tell me more? This request is a go-to when navigating conflict and difficult conversations. But it’s also helpful in pitch meetings and cross-departmental collaborations. It makes space, encourages details and models curiosity — all traits of people-centered leaders.

+ Day 4: What’s your North Star here? Especially effective in 1:1s with direct reports, this question can deepen day-to-day understanding as well as future planning and professional development. It’s also effective with extroverted leaders who often say-think-do as it can draw them back into deeper consideration of an off-the-cuff idea.

+ A small-town paper lands a very big story: In Southeast Oklahoma, a father-son reporting duo’s series on the county sheriff led to an explosive revelation (The New Yorker)

+ How the Hollywood shutdown is changing entertainment reporting (Study Hall)

+ A decade ago, Jeff Bezos bought a newspaper. Now he’s paying attention to it again. (The New York Times)