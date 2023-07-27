Need to Know: July 27, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Revenue across nonprofit news sector expands to sustain more outlets and more staff (Institute for Nonprofit News)

But did you know: 2 Kansas City area news outlets show different paths toward nonprofit sustainability (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

In Kansas City, two nonprofit newsrooms are working to benefit from grants and donations. The Kansas City Beacon is a digital news outlet that was started three years ago by former reporters of the Kansas City Star. The Beacon focuses on solutions journalism guided by a community engagement board. Revenue is 82% from grants, 8% from major gifts, 5% from individual givers and 5% from “service revenue.” Meanwhile, the almost century-old Northeast News of Kansas City is a free print and digital publication that previously relied on advertising for revenue but switched to a nonprofit model in 2022. Currently, 10% of its revenue is from philanthropy, and individual donations and sponsorships make up the rest. This year, Northeast News is partnering with another local nonprofit, which sponsors the Back to School edition and funds a part-time education reporter whose stories are printed in English and Spanish.

+ Noted: A video that claimed to show Joy Reid being interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper about using diet gummies is a deepfake (Poynter); The Press Democrat Journalism Trust to fund local journalism that supports the North Bay (The Press Democrat); Radically Rural announces September summit and sponsorships (Radically Rural) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

API UPDATE

TODAY: Newsletter strategies for revenue and retention

As newsrooms look to win the attention of readers amidst social media changes, solid newsletter strategies are becoming more vital. This Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can use data to improve how they listen to and learn from readers, create newsletters that respond to the needs of your communities, generate revenue and foster retention, and experiment with new approaches.

During this 90-minute session, we’ll host an interactive Q&A with industry (and non-industry) panelists, share expert tips and discuss newsroom case studies. We’ll also facilitate breakout rooms, where you can brainstorm ideas and share your challenges and success with both peers and experts. This session will be led by Shay Totten, API’s newsroom success manager. The event will be held today at 2pm ET; register here for free.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

How Wirecutter’s social strategy led to increased Prime Day affiliate revenue (Digiday)

New York Times’ Wirecutter saw order revenue and overall earnings for this year’s Prime Day increase by “high double-digits” from last year, writes Kayleigh Barber. This year, Wirecutter focused on reaching audiences who come from platforms other than search by prioritizing Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Short features highlighting Wirecutter staffers’ personal favorite items were featured on Instagram Stories with direct affiliate links (as opposed to directing users to the Wirecutter website) and drove significant traffic and sales. Wirecutter also tested out some new strategies on Threads, where they saw click-throughs as well.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Behind the scenes with Axios Data Visualization (Nightingale Magazine)

Axios is known for its Smart Brevity approach of focusing on essential details in reporting, and has applied this method to its data visualizations. The data viz team has grown from six people to 20 over the past five years. They take chart requests from reporters as well as develop their own visualizations on topics that interest them. Building charts for newsletters requires static images instead of interactive visualizations, which forces the team to stick to best practices and consider what information is essential to the reader.

OFFSHORE

BBC exceeds creative diversity commitment target as original content spend crosses $2 billion (Variety)

The BBC has invested $165.7 million in TV and radio content as a part of its Creative Diversity Commitment, a year ahead of its target goal established in 2020. Over the past two years, the funding supported 210 diverse TV programs and 290 radio commissions that had diverse stories and portrayals, diverse production leadership and/or diverse company leadership. The BBC plans to continue the program into 2023 and 2024.

OFFBEAT

Social media has run out of fresh ideas (Wired)

After 25 years of social media updates, it seems as if social media companies have run out of new ideas and are recycling old ones, writes Lauren Goode. Following Facebook’s all-in pivot to the Metaverse, it released simple text-based Threads. And now TikTok, which took video content to new heights, is also promising the launch of a text-based post option. Meanwhile, Twitter has rebranded to become an everything-app. Social media success is now measured in retention, not innovation.

TikTok’s new text feature, which feels mostly additive, and Twitter’s brand pivot, which feels mostly superfluous, are not by themselves causes for existential angst. But they’re part of an evolution in the social media landscape, where the polite ‘borrowing’ of features has turned into a full-fledged land grab for our frayed attention spans. – Lauren Goode

SHAREABLE

News publishers declare global principles for bargaining with Big Tech (Poynter)

In 2021, Australia passed legislation that requires tech platforms to pay publishers for the news they use, and now global momentum is growing for similar laws. Journalists and scholars recently met in Johannesburg, South Africa to discuss what these codes would look like and outlined principles that would help draft legislation similar to Australia’s. More than 50 organizations have agreed to the principles, which call for more transparency about how payments should be calculated, the inclusion of smaller news outlets and a requirement that payouts should be spent on journalism.