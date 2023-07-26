Need to Know: July 26, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: U.S. sees China propaganda efforts becoming more like Russia’s (U.S. News and World Report)

But did you know: Pro-China influence campaign infiltrates U.S. news websites (The Washington Post)

A Chinese marketing firm that goes by the brand name Haixun Press has been using the newswire service CloudQuote.io to place pro-Beijing stories on dozens of American news websites. Much of the content appears to be directly copied from Chinese state media or state-funded think tanks. Tim Starks writes that the articles have appeared on the "financial news subdomains" of prominent news outlets like the Arizona Republic and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. An analyst said that the Chinese government is trying to blur the line between fact and fiction by placing these articles on legitimate news sites without the publisher's explicit knowledge.

+ Noted: French newspaper staff uphold strike against new far-right editor (Le Monde)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Get on the record about how you cover democracy (Trusting News)

Access to reliable, credible information is key to our communities’ ability to deliberate and self-govern. And if journalists give up on people who have low trust in their work, we’re making it more likely they will seek information from less credible sources. That’s bad for journalists, and it’s bad for our democratic republic. One way to earn the trust of the communities you serve is to be on the record about how you operate.

Here are four steps to getting on the record about how you operate: determine what you want people to know; turn those facts into a list of questions; use simple, accessible language to answer them; and figure out where to share those answers.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Newsroom diversity initiatives have stalled. Here’s what Mother Jones does to fight the trend (The Fix)

Many DEIB positions that were created or staffed after the George Floyd protests in 2020 have been eliminated, writes Marla Jones-Newman, the vice president of people and culture at Mother Jones. She writes that Mother Jones has taken many steps to build DEIB in the functioning of the organization, including adding diversity to the company’s mission statement, requiring all staffers to consider inclusivity in their work, providing training to all employees related to emotional intelligence and conducting stay interviews with new hires.

+ The rise and fall of the chief diversity officer (The Wall Street Journal); Forbes union study shows pay disparities of newsroom workers of color (Axios)

OFFSHORE

Israeli papers black out front pages in ‘dark day for democracy’ (The Jewish Chronicle)

Several Israeli newspapers printed a black front page on Tuesday as an ad for a group called the Hi-Tech Protest movement. The group, made up of representatives and employees from hi-tech companies, were protesting a controversial bill that would curb Supreme Court review of government decisions. “A Black Day for Israeli Democracy,” read the ad on the covers of Yediot Aharonot, Calcalist, Israel Hayom and Haaretz. The advertiser’s logo appeared on the second page of the paper.

OFFBEAT

Meta wants Threads to keep a light tone, but some publishers say the audience is ready for news (Digiday)

Despite Meta’s assertions that its new Threads social media platform won’t focus on news and politics, many news publishers are finding that readers are interested in those topics. Threads was introduced without a chronological news feed option, making it less suited to breaking news, so publishers have focused on more evergreen content. But outlets that are heavily associated with politics, like The Washington Post, say they will post political and election-related content to Threads as a brand building exercise.

SHAREABLE

In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, reporting has a prominent place in the dream job pantheon (Poynter)

This summer’s Barbie movie features the iconic doll in many professions, including Doctor Barbie, Physicist Barbie and Journalist Barbie. Annie Aguiar writes that it is “heartwarming that in the mosaic of aspirational careers for young girls, ‘journalist’ is alongside doctor, president, mermaid and anything else a little girl would dream of growing up to be.” In the real world, there have been several journalist Barbies, including an Ida B. Wells Barbie holding a copy of her anti-lynching newspaper, Memphis Free Speech.