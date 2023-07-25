Need to Know: July 25, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: A deep dive into the sustainability needs and concerns of community media outlets (The Lenfest Institute)

But did you know: After 2020, Black-led newsrooms ask: Where is the long-term support? (The Objective)

Three years after an increase in funding for Black-owned and led news organizations, many outlets are now struggling to sustain their newsrooms. Both Black startups and legacy news outlets say that they are not finding philanthropic support to maintain their newsrooms, and that they see funders defaulting to "traditional behaviors" that often leave out BIPOC organizations. Alicia Bell of the Racial Equity in Journalism Fund at Borealis Philanthropy says that community funds need to step in to support local journalism.

+ Noted: Hearst Magazines lays off 41 union staffers, citing ‘company restructuring’ (The Wrap); Santa Barbara News-Press files for bankruptcy (Santa Barbara Independent); Damon Kiesow named Knight Chair in Journalism Innovation at Missouri School of Journalism (Missouri School of Journalism)

API UPDATE

API Tech Talks event: Newsletter strategies for revenue and retention

As newsrooms look to win the attention of readers amidst social media changes, solid newsletter strategies are becoming more vital. This Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can use data to improve how they listen to and learn from readers, create newsletters that respond to the needs of your communities, generate revenue and foster retention and experiment with new approaches.

During this 90-minute session, we’ll host an interactive Q&A with industry (and non-industry) panelists, share expert tips and discuss newsroom case studies. We’ll also facilitate breakout rooms, where you can brainstorm ideas and share your challenges and success with both peers and experts. This session will be led by Shay Totten, API’s newsroom success manager. The event will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 2pm ET; register here for free.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

Want a better comments section? Graham Media Group thinks AI can help with that (Nieman Lab)

Graham Media Group wanted to foster conversation among its engaged commenters and trained an AI tool to analyze articles and kick off the conversation with a positive, relevant question or prompt. API’s Katie Kutsko shares thoughts on the approach:

“I think this is a good example of a problem worth solving with AI. Newsrooms have struggled with monitoring and facilitating comments sections for years. The way GMG’s team describes the model (as one that asks probing questions that complement the stories, rather than generating content) seems like a good way to tame the ‘wild west’ that can be comments sections, while also adding to the conversation with curiosity.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Salt Lake Tribune will experiment with a ‘free-for-all model’ after acquiring a Utah weekly (Nieman Lab)

The Moab Times-Independent, a family-owned weekly newspaper in Utah, has been donated to The Salt Lake Tribune. From now on, the Times-Independent will be free to all readers online, and local residents will receive a paper copy in the mail for free as well. The Tribune became a nonprofit in 2019, and this is its first acquisition since. Until now, the Times-Independent has charged $5 per month for online access; the Tribune will retain its digital paywall of $8 per month, or $80 per year.

OFFSHORE

Ethical crisis at Radio New Zealand has lessons for all news publishers (INMA)

Last month, public broadcaster Radio New Zealand discovered that one of its staffers was editing stories, mostly wire copy from Reuters, to include pro-Russia and pro-Israel talking points. A three-person inquiry team, including a media lawyer, are investigating the scandal, and an internal audit is reviewing thousands of stories edited by the now-fired staffer. Peter Bale writes that newsrooms need to establish clear policies on handling wire copy, have good supervision of remote staff and avoid a “culture of blame that can lead to problems being hidden” to ensure they don’t deal with similar issues.

OFFBEAT

Texas A&M president resigns amid fallout over journalism program (The New York Times)

M. Katherine Banks, the president of Texas A&M University, resigned on Friday, following controversy about her attempt to hire a new journalism director. University of Texas professor Kathleen McElroy, an alumna of A&M, had been offered a job leading the journalism program, but ultimately declined the role when it was downgraded from a tenured position to a one-year contract. Alumni and conservative groups objected to McElroy’s hiring because of her past work promoting diversity in journalism; faculty at the school have criticized the administration’s decision to alter McElroy’s offer.

SHAREABLE

AJC report on University of Georgia football program is a big fumble (The Washington Post)