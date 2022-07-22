Need to Know: July 22, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Media outlets have been seeking police records and other documentation related to the shooting in Uvalde, Tex., in May. Facing resistance from government officials, several news outlets have teamed up to sue for the records. After the Texas House committee released a report on the tragedy, the Austin American-Statesman translated it into Spanish. But some in the community are unhappy with the media’s relentless coverage; families of the victims are reportedly upset that the American-Statesman and KVUE-TV released a video of the massacre before parents were able to view it. (The Texas Tribune, Vanity Fair, The Austin American-Statesman, The Associated Press)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

How The Washington Post topped 6 million Instagram followers. The paper uses the platform’s gallery feature to tell a story over multiple posts, and adds details in the comments so that readers don’t have to leave the platform. (AdWeek)

To editorialize or not? After Gannett cuts way back, the debate continues. Some editors have criticized the top-down directive to cut editorials, while others hope it will help papers focus on quality over quantity. (Poynter)

Decoding Gen Z: Axel Springer shares changes needed to reach young readers. Younger generations have less brand loyalty; they are looking for fast, easy access to information. (INMA)

NEW FROM API

Trust Tip: No newsroom buy-in? How individual journalists can earn trust (Trusting News)

Even without management buy-in, individual journalists can take steps on their own to start building trust with their audience, writes Mollie Muchna. Journalists can write personal mission statements that share their work priorities and help dispel misassumptions and accusations about personal bias. They can also build trust via their social media channels, and respond to questions and feedback about work on social media. And they can listen to audience reactions in hopes of better understanding their needs.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Newspapers are dying? This digital media veteran launched one anyway. (The Washington Post)

+ Eight Times Opinion columnists revisit their incorrect predictions and bad advice — and reflect on why they changed their minds (The New York Times)

+ Anatomy of a big investigative story in L.A.: Five years later, a reporter and his editors remain violently at odds (Poynter)