Need to Know: July 21, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Google has been pitching an AI tool that helps journalists write articles to major papers, including the Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Sources say that Google has introduced the tool as a personal assistant to journalists; some executives reportedly felt that the tech company “seemed to take for granted the effort” that goes into producing journalism. Earlier in the week, the publisher of G/O media said they intend to continue using AI to generate articles, despite a disastrous first attempt. Both the American Journalism Project and the Associated Press announced partnerships with OpenAI this week, while groups of writers and artists are protesting the use of their content in training AI models. (The New York Times, Vox, Reuters, The Associated Press)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Politics reporters in Florida share the wild intensity in the lead-up to 2024. Ron DeSantis’s run for president, as well as former President Trump’s indictment, have made Florida the epicenter of the Republican primary. (Poynter)

Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong holds talks to sell LA Times to entertainment trade mogul Jay Penske. Penske’s PMC Media already owns Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Variety. (The Intersect)

NAHJ members leave 2023 conference with unanswered questions, calls for transparency. Members want answers about the resignation of the executive director, as well as the decision to pull out of a joint conference with the NABJ. (Latino Reporter)

NEW FROM API

API Tech Talks event: Newsletter strategies for revenue and retention

As newsrooms look to win the attention of readers amidst social media changes, solid newsletter strategies are becoming more vital. This Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can use data to improve how they listen to and learn from readers, create newsletters that respond to the needs of your communities, generate revenue and foster retention and experiment with new approaches.

During this 90-minute session, we’ll host an interactive Q&A with industry (and non-industry) panelists, share expert tips and discuss newsroom case studies. We’ll also facilitate breakout rooms, where you can brainstorm ideas and share your challenges and success with both peers and experts. This session will be led by Shay Totten, API’s newsroom success manager. The event will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 2pm ET; register here for free.

API is now on Threads!

API has joined Threads. If you are one of the 100+ million users, follow us for media insights, research, case studies and updates.

Managing change in news organizations starts with leading people well (Better News)

Managing change is hard, especially in depleted news organizations serving communities often suspicious of their work. But it’s not impossible. Last month, Emily Ristow, API’s director of local news transformation, moderated an all-star cast of Detroit business leaders who, rightfully so, see themselves first as community members. Gerry Brisson, president and CEO of Gleaners Community Food Bank; Roula David, vice president of 1xRUN; and James Feagin IV, founder and chief strategist at projects+PEOPLE, talked about change management tips, community engagement tactics and leadership principles.

SPECIAL EDITION: Mental Health Reset

Building healthy news teams to reduce stress

You have something to prove. Your team is too busy and at capacity. Or, worse, there is no team because your shop is depleted. You’ll look ill-prepared or weak if you share the load — whether tactical, mental or emotional. Let’s be honest: There are countless issues working against news leaders trying to build healthy, effective, innovative teams.

Before you can build a dream team, consider what that team will work toward. For this assignment, we’ll focus on building a team to solve a problem that is within your control. But this exercise is also helpful for creating teams to develop coverage plans, imagine new products or explore revenue opportunities.

+ This “dream team grid” is backed by HBR research and comes from my years of experience building and nurturing cross-departmental teams. Download the template here.

+ Bring your dream team together for a brainstorm. Remember: There’s no monopoly on good ideas, so you, news leader, can remove whatever pressure you’ve placed on yourself to have all the ideas. Instead, participate in your dream team — don’t just oversee it. After your brainstorm, focus on the best idea to solve the problem and then build a plan, assign owners and Get. To. Work. If you get stuck on moving an idea to action, check out API’s Ideas to Action Resource deck.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Journalists not only need to remain independent of faction, but unwavering in the face of partisan screeds (Nieman Storyboard)

+ Lessons from the end of newspaper sports coverage (Substack, Second Rough Draft)