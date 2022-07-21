Need to Know: July 21, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Texas agencies resist releasing public records that could help clarify response to Uvalde school shooting (The Texas Tribune)

But did you know: Media outlets lawyer up to get Uvalde shooting records (Vanity Fair)

In the eight weeks since the Uvalde elementary school shootings, news outlets have been requesting government records for information about the police response. Most of the requests have been denied, prompting dozens of newsrooms to put together a coalition that will likely have to sue for the records, writes Charlotte Klein. “Since we were all pursuing appeals of our denials and had gotten lawyers involved, and we’re probably gonna go to court, it made sense for us to work together on that,” said New York Times deputy national editor Kim Murphy. The coalition has been working behind the scenes to obtain information such as 911 call recordings, calls for help to the shooter’s grandmother’s house, calls and texts among city officials, and various police reports, Klein writes.

+ Related: Austin American-Statesman translates Texas House report on Uvalde response into Spanish (Austin American-Statesman)

+ Noted: Byron Allen buys Black News Channel for $11 million (The Hollywood Reporter); American Journalism Project invests $3.15 million in three local, nonprofit news organizations (American Journalism Project); Knight Foundation announces third round of support to help newsrooms strengthen digital platforms (Knight Foundation)

API RESOURCES

How the Florida Times-Union used Instagram to connect with a younger, more diverse audience (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Grow your audience — including younger, more diverse readers — by using non-traditional social media platforms to promote stories and establish lines of communication where readers feel like they can interact with a person, not a company. For the Florida Times-Union, that meant revamping the outlet’s Instagram page to reach and feature more young people on the social platform. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Tired of waiting for their dream workplace, these writers made their own (The New York Times)

Five New York City journalists, after years of navigating the city’s brutal media environment, have created Hell Gate, a “scrappy news outlet-slash-blog named for one of the city’s sturdiest bridges over one of its most troubled waters,” writes Ashley Wong. Hell Gate put up a paywall this week with the aim of sustaining the website and paying and insuring its journalists, whose stories — which have gotten noticed by some larger media players — are written in “a clear, sly and humorous voice that is becoming Hell Gate’s signature tone,” Wong writes.

OFFSHORE

English courts get new powers to dismiss Slapp cases against reporters (The Guardian)

The British government has announced new proposals under which the courts will be granted new powers to dismiss so-called SLAPP (strategic lawsuits against public participation) lawsuits, which are used by wealthy people to shut down scrutiny and stifle criticism of their business affairs. Under the proposal, which the government said would be legislated “at the earliest opportunity,” the lawsuits would face a three-prong test before they could go forward, including whether the case is against journalistic activity that is in the public interest, writes Haroon Siddique.

+ Related: New Jersey state lawmakers take aim at lawsuits that quash public participation (New Jersey Monitor)

OFFBEAT

The time I tried and failed to profile Derek Jeter (New York Magazine)

With the premier this week of ESPN’s The Captain, a miniseries about baseball great Derek Jeter, Will Leitch was inspired to tell his own Jeter story: In 2008, he tried to get some good material for a profile of the Yankees shortstop, but was less than successful. Jeter, he found, was “untouchable.” The writer’s strategy was to get one-minute interviews with Jeter at 30 consecutive home games. Little by little, he figured, he would get enough to put together an interesting story. But Jeter’s quotes were so deliberately dull that Leitch ended up doing the classic “write-around” — a profile without a single Jeter quote that wasn’t from a press conference.

UP FOR DEBATE

Shocker: Almost no one trusts TV news (The Washington Post)

Erik Wemple is shocked (not) by a recent Gallup poll showing that public confidence in the news media has reached a new low, with the lowest numbers for television news. Because the polling doesn’t delve into the reasons for these trends, Wemple speculates about why and concludes that the numbers “reflect, at least in part, the role of major TV news providers in discrediting their competitors.” In short, viewers of one network may be tuning in to hear more reasons they should lose confidence in another, he says.

+ Related: You trust the media more than you say you do (Politico)

SHAREABLE

NABJ’s Black News & Views highlights stories by Black journalists and about the Black community (NABJ, Reynolds Journalism Institute)

The National Association of Black Journalists recently launched its Black News & Views website, a platform with both original and aggregated stories about issues and perspectives that focus on Black communities. Its organizers say that video will also be a main component of the site. NABJ, which built the site in collaboration with the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri, will curate content from a variety of news partners while also producing unique content. “We will feature those hidden gems and good reads that rarely see the light of day,” Melanie Eversley, BNV executive editor, said in a recent piece by RJI introducing the website. “BNV is a destination site for people seeking well-executed journalism about Black people around the world.”