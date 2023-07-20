Need to Know: July 20, 2023

You might have heard: One reason DeSantis is struggling? His strange, aggressive press strategy (Columbia Journalism Review)

But did you know: Politics reporters in Florida share the wild intensity in the lead-up to 2024 (Poynter)

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis only officially announced his presidential campaign in May, reporters in the state have been anticipating it for years. Other major events in Florida, like former President Donald Trump's indictment in Miami and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's entry into the Republican primary, have put the state's political journalists in the middle of one of the most intense political campaigns in decades. They are finding that they have less in-person access to politicians, who instead choose to broadcast their messages on social media and bypass the press. Instead, livestreams allow journalists to follow the trajectory of the candidates' campaigns.

API UPDATE

Managing change in news organizations starts with leading people well (Better News)

Managing change is hard, especially in depleted news organizations serving communities often suspicious of their work. But it’s not impossible. Last month, Emily Ristow, API’s director of local news transformation, moderated an all-star cast of Detroit business leaders who, rightfully so, see themselves first as community members. Gerry Brisson, president and CEO of Gleaners Community Food Bank; Roula David, vice president of 1xRUN; and James Feagin IV, founder and chief strategist at projects+PEOPLE, talked about change management tips, community engagement tactics and leadership principles.

API is now on Threads!

API has joined Threads. If you are one of the 100+ million users, follow us for media insights, research, case studies and updates.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

With 700,000 paying subscribers, digital more profitable than print for Argentina’s Clarín (WAN-IFRA)

Clarín, Argentina’s largest newspaper, has set a goal of 1 million subscribers in the next three years, according to COO Emilio Basavilbaso. The publication has already diversified its offerings, which include the only sports newspaper in the country as well as games, property listings and educational content. Now they are working to convert some of their 30 million monthly visitors (in a country of 46 million people) to paying subscribers by continuously tweaking their smart paywall to balance the needs of their advertising and subscriber teams.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Read the thousands of documents journalists used to investigate St. Louis radioactive waste (Missouri Independent)

This month, a consortium of newsrooms produced Atomic Fallout, a joint investigation into nuclear waste in the St. Louis area over the past 75 years. Derek Kravitz and Dillon Bergin of collaborator MuckRock detail how the team of journalists spent six months poring over thousands of government documents, some newly declassified, to learn what the government and private companies knew about the potential danger of nuclear waste. They explain how the team categorized and annotated the documents, and share a link to the full record in a searchable format.

OFFSHORE

Google News Initiative grants in Africa and the Middle East yield mixed results, study finds (Nieman Lab)

A new study of the Google News Initiative’s one-year grants in Africa and the Middle East found that the impact of the money was limited. The participants were disappointed that Google did not help them develop products, especially considering the difficulty of finding knowledgeable IT professionals in many areas. Many also said they did not have the funding to continue their project after the grant expired, and that they struggled to change the workflows and attitudes of their team members. Grantees also said that the structure of the program meant that they were designing their journalism products around Google’s needs and abilities.

OFFBEAT

Can Wikipedia help teach AI chatbots to get their facts right — without destroying itself in the process? (The New York Times)

Wikipedia has been an important source in training the large language models used in AI programs like ChatGPT, but now some editors on the platform worry that AI models will supplant Wikipedia entirely. In the past few years, as Google has begun summarizing information from Wikipedia in its search results, fewer people have clicked through to the actual Wikipedia page. Now, the platform is experimenting with a ChatGPT plug-in that checks only Wikipedia for information.

SHAREABLE

I paid sources to talk to me for my book. Here’s why. (Poynter)