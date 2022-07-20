Need to Know: July 20, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Why newsrooms are collaborating to take on ambitious reporting projects (Nieman Reports)

But did you know: Journalists and civil society organizations are teaming up (Nieman Reports)

Around the world, news outlets are working with outside groups to produce content with a specific goal or outcome in mind. For instance, journalists teamed up with Code for Africa to create sensors.Africa, a project to measure air quality and monitor pollution. These projects give newsrooms access to resources they may not otherwise have and expand the reach of their work, but some worry about the ethical implications of working with advocacy groups. "It's a trend that news organizations should welcome as it will help important information reach mass audiences in the years to come," writes Sarah Stonbely.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: No newsroom buy-in? How individual journalists can earn trust (Trusting News)

Even without management buy-in, individual journalists can take steps on their own to start building trust with their audience, writes Mollie Muchna. Journalists can write personal mission statements that share their work priorities and help dispel misassumptions and accusations about personal bias. They can also build trust via their social media channels, and respond to questions and feedback about work on social media. And they can listen to audience reactions in hopes of better understanding their needs.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How The Washington Post topped 6 million Instagram followers (AdWeek)

The Washington Post has drawn attention for its TikTok feed, but the paper has quietly built a massive Instagram following, writes Mark Stenberg. With more than 6 million followers — 1.2 million of whom were gained in the last year — the Post has found a compelling way to tell stories on the platform using the gallery function. The Post also includes more details in the comments section, so that users don’t need to leave the platform to understand the full story. The paper hopes that expanding its social media reach will increase brand awareness with younger media consumers.

OFFSHORE

How a pioneering Italian podcaster is leading innovation in a print-focused media industry (Reuters Institute)

Stories is a daily Italian podcast series focused on international news. Episodes tend to be less than 10 minutes long, and each focuses on a story about a specific element — a person, a place, even a weapon. “The idea for the podcast was to tell a story from the world every day and to be the first podcast foreign correspondent,” says host Cecilia Sala. The show began in January, but it was Sala’s on-the-ground reporting from Ukraine — she has visited three times since the beginning of the war with Russia — that helped grow the show’s audience.

OFFBEAT

Facebook shifts resources from news to focus on creator economy (The Wall Street Journal)

Facebook has announced it will “reallocate” resources away from its News tab and newsletter platform Bulletin to focus more on the creator economy, report Jessica Toonkel and Keach Hagey. This move has been anticipated for months, as Facebook declined to renew news partnerships with publishers. The decision is part of a broader trend for the company towards short-form, TikTok-style video as well as the metaverse. Insiders say that the global pressure to require tech companies to pay for news reduced CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s interest in promoting news on the platform.

UP FOR DEBATE

New Yorker editor accuses the magazine of retaliation (The Daily Beast)

In a Twitter thread, The New Yorker’s archives editor Erin Overbey says that she was put on a performance plan after speaking out about racial and gender inequalities at the magazine. Along with accusations that she was “disrespectful” and “insubordinate,” Overbey says she was reprimanded for factual errors that were introduced into her piece by David Remnick, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, and suggested that he was trying to “trap” her. In response, a spokesperson for the magazine said that “to suggest that anyone here would ever knowingly introduce errors into a story, for any reason, is absurd and just plain wrong.”

SHAREABLE

