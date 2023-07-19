Need to Know: July 19, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories (The Associated Press)

But did you know: OpenAI partners with American Journalism Project to support local news (Reuters)

OpenAI has announced that it will give $5 million to the American Journalism Project in a new partnership. The funding will help create a studio for local news outlets to experiment with OpenAI’s technology. The deal will also give $5 million worth of OpenAI credit to AJP and related organizations to use in their work. Sarabeth Berman, CEO of AJP, says the goal of the partnership is to “promote ways for AI to enhance — rather than imperil — journalism.”

+ Related: You’re going to see more AI-written articles whether you like it or not (Vox); OpenAI worries about what its chatbot will say about people’s faces (The New York Times) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: NAHJ members leave 2023 conference with unanswered questions, calls for transparency (Latino Reporter)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Create a brand for your coverage of race and culture (Trusting News)

If your newsroom is committed to deep coverage of race and culture, how do you make sure your audience knows that? And how do you help them find it?

ABC10 Sacramento, a Tegna station, has implemented several initiatives to ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in its reporting. They’ve created a newsletter, talked about their mission and goals, consistently branded their content, invested in community outreach and sent out feedback forms and surveys. Stories produced by its race and culture team are all collected on one landing page. The page includes a newsletter sign-up and a link to an “About” page that includes photos and short bios of the team members and an FAQ about why the team was created and what they do.

+ Trusting News’ Joy Mayer on how to create an FAQ about your reporting (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

TRY THIS AT HOME

Grist and AP launch reporting collaboration on climate and disease (Grist)

Grist and the AP’s Global Climate Desk have announced a reporting collaboration focused on how climate change is impacting global health. The project, called Climate Connections: A warming planet, pathogens, and diseases, looks at the diseases carried by animals, insects, algae and bacteria, and how those illnesses are shifting as the climate warms. The newsroom will produce six stories over three weeks, and they will be available for publication by both AP customers and Grist syndication partners.

OFFSHORE

BBC wins legal fight to stop Press Gazette revealing cost of value-for-money report (Press Gazette)

In 2022, the BBC commissioned a report meant to show the value that British consumers receive from the corporation in the face of a potential funding cutback. Shortly after, British media site Press Gazette filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the amount spent on the report, which the BBC declined to share, citing the need to protect “commercial interests.” After a legal back-and-forth, a tribunal has ruled that the BBC cannot be forced to share the cost of the report, arguing that it would impede the corporation’s ability to negotiate future projects.

OFFBEAT

How YouTube is trying to combat health misinformation (Healthcare Brew)

In an attempt to make accurate information more available to consumers during the pandemic, YouTube launched YouTube Health in 2021. The company has partnered with several health organizations, including hospitals, online health education platforms and public health associations, to create videos on a series of commonly searched health topics. All of the content that appears on the channel has been reviewed and approved by experts. In the future, the platform hopes to recruit more health care providers to create videos, as well as to create content geared towards medical professionals.

SHAREABLE

Vox Media drops its own CMS (Axios)