Need to Know: July 19, 2022

You might have heard: The biggest U.S. newspaper chain wants less opinion in its pages (The Washington Post)

But did you know: To editorialize or not? After Gannett cuts way back, the debate continues. (Poynter)

Last month, Gannett directed its local papers to cut back their editorial pages, and the decision has proved controversial. One editor said that even though Gannett publicly framed the idea as a "recommendation," it was in fact an edict that was made "very top-down with no consultation with editors," writes Rick Edmonds. Others have complained that the move is purely a cost-cutting measure, and that papers lose an important way to engage with audiences without opinion pieces. One paper, the Tennessean, has used a convening and community engagement formula in its opinion pages, limiting the number of editorials it produces in order to avoid what its editor calls "mediocre pages with a lot of blah, blah, blah."

+ Noted: Report for America has opened applications for news organizations interested in partnering to host emerging and experienced journalists in their newsrooms (Report for America); Pulitzer Board rejects Trump’s call to rescind NYT, WaPo prizes over Russiagate reporting (New York Post)

Tomorrow: Join a virtual call to discuss how to participate in Democracy Day

API CEO and executive director Michael Bolden will be a guest speaker, along with New York University’s Jay Rosen, at a one-hour webinar tomorrow at noon ET to discuss how newsrooms can participate in Democracy Day on Sept. 15. The initiative, an effort to draw attention to the crisis facing American democracy, is being spearheaded by the Center for Cooperative Media, Hearken and others. Newsrooms can register for tomorrow’s Zoom session here.

Kansas Publishing Ventures is partnering with the University of Kansas to test new revenue streams (Editor & Publisher)

A study of rural newspapers led by Teri Finneman of the University of Kansas found that while publishers were reluctant to explore new revenue options, local residents were open to new funding options to support their local paper. Harvey County Now in Newton, Kansas was chosen as the first newspaper to test the study’s recommendations, writes Bob Sillick. The paper’s publisher is launching Press Club, an exclusive membership for subscribers that they hope will allow local residents and businesses to show their ongoing support for the paper.

Why The Guardian shared its Uber Files investigation with rivals (Press Gazette)

When The Guardian’s Paul Lewis received 124,000 files from Uber whistleblower Mark MacGann, he knew it was too much for the paper’s investigations team to take on itself. So he turned to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists — the group behind the Panama Papers — to share the workload with news outlets around the world, writes Andrew Kersley. With so much data, the Guardian’s team says that there was no chance a team in the U.K. would have caught an off-handed reference to an Estonian politician — but Estonian journalists were able to take it and run with it.

New startup helps to secure journalists from hackers and nation states (TechCrunch)

Hacker Runa Sandvik has worked with organizations like The New York Times and the Freedom of the Press Foundation to protect journalists from hackers and train reporters on ways to cloak their online identities and securely communicate with sources. Her new startup, Granitt, is aimed at helping journalists doing sensitive work by providing guidance on how smaller newsrooms can bring together four teams — cybersecurity, physical security, human resources and legal — to support staff. “If you’re a smaller newsroom, there’s still a lot you can do, and something is better than nothing,” said Sandvik.

How media coverage drove Biden’s political plunge (The Washington Post)

Media coverage of politics and government has contributed to the drop in President Biden’s approval ratings, argues Perry Bacon Jr. He argues that the traditional bothsidesism and a desire for anti-Biden stories — to balance a perceived anti-Trump bias in the media — “results in a distorted national discourse that weakens our democracy.” And the mainstream media’s desire for negative stories means that if the president had successes — like his coordination of the vaccine rollout — the media simply moved onto another story rather than crediting him with success.

Media confidence ratings at record lows (Gallup)