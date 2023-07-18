Need to Know: July 18, 2023

OFF THE TOP

In 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department decided to detonate a stash of fireworks and explosives rather than try to transport them — and ended up damaging 17 people and displacing dozens from their homes. Last week, reporters from the LA Times uncovered the names of the officers involved, and went to their homes to request comment before publication. Now the LAPD and its union are accusing the reporters of "stalking" the officers, a description that the Times has rejected, saying it "shows an alarming misunderstanding of the rights and responsibilities of journalists."

API UPDATE

API Tech Talks event: Newsletter strategies for revenue and retention

As newsrooms look to win the attention of readers amidst social media changes, solid newsletter strategies are becoming more vital. This Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can use data to improve how they listen to and learn from readers, create newsletters that respond to the needs of your communities, generate revenue and foster retention and experiment with new approaches.

During this 90-minute session, we’ll host an interactive Q&A with industry (and non-industry) panelists, share expert tips and discuss newsroom case studies. We’ll also facilitate breakout rooms, where you can brainstorm ideas and share your challenges and success with both peers and experts. This session will be led by Shay Totten, API’s newsroom success manager. The event will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 2pm ET; register here for free.

API is now on Threads!

API has joined Threads. If you are one of the 100+ million users, follow us for media insights, research, case studies and updates.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

Writing guidelines for the role of AI in your newsroom? Here are some, er, guidelines for that (Nieman Lab)

API’s Senior Applications Engineer Stephen Jefferson shares his insights:

In May, I made a similar list of guidelines for a presentation with Partnership on AI, Considerations or Questions for AI Decision-Making. The main difference between my list and this article is that the article was specifically about actual implementations from newsrooms, whereas my list included more considerations from newsroom support organizations. I think it would also be useful to keep the advice from support orgs in mind when newsrooms are drafting guidelines. To have a collective list of these may help leverage or contextualize the topics more.

In those presentation notes, I also identified that having guidelines is one of six approaches newsrooms are beginning to take. Each approach is complementary and supportive of each other. Only having guidelines may not be sufficient to actually holding the newsroom accountable — time will tell!

TRY THIS AT HOME

Want a better comments section? Graham Media Group thinks AI can help with that (Nieman Lab)

Broadcasting company Graham Media Group is using artificial intelligence to moderate their comments sections. Leaders at the organization found that regular commenters were loyal users who visited their sites more frequently, and they wanted to find a way to encourage these “highly engaged users.” So far, the team has begun experimenting with using AI to read articles and generate questions to prompt conversation in the comments. The team says that because the focus is on creating questions based on existing content, they have not had trouble with hallucinations.

+ ChatGPT can turn bad writers into better ones (MIT Technology Review); ‘Not for machines to harvest’: Data revolts break out against A.I. (The New York Times); AP strikes news-sharing and tech deal with OpenAI (Axios)

OFFSHORE

Student journalists in Indonesia face backlash after reporting on sexual harassment (The Guardian)

In March, the student magazine of the Ambon Islamic State Institute in Indonesia published a report on the prevalence of sexual harassment on campus, including by lecturers. University officials demanded that the reporters turn over their sources; when they refused, the school shut down the magazine, reported student journalists to the police for defamation and suspended three of the magazine’s editors. A coordinator at the Indonesian Student Press Association said that attacks on student journalists have risen in recent years, and many students are dropping out of media activities for fear that it will impede their academic career.

OFFBEAT

Far-right Twitter influencers first on Elon Musk’s monetization scheme (The Washington Post)

Last week, Twitter announced that it will start sharing ad revenue with some content creators on the platform for the first time ever. So far, the creators announced are all far-right influencers; Andrew Tate posted that he’d been paid over $20,000, while an anonymous account called End Wokeness has earned more than $10,000. Twitter owner Elon Musk said that the payments were not directly tied to public impressions, but instead based on “how many ads were shown to other verified users.”

SHAREABLE

