Need to Know: July 16, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Public radio is not immune to the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic (Twitter, @damonkiesow)

But did you know: NPR’s radio ratings collapse and digital listening surges, as pandemic ends listeners’ commutes (NPR)

Nearly all of NPR’s radio shows have experienced a steep decline in listenership this spring, a phenomenon that threatens to alter the terrain for NPR for years to come, said Lori Kaplan, the network’s senior director of audience insights. The plunge in radio listenership is accompanied by record traffic to NPR.org as more people access the network’s content from home, as well as sharp increases in podcast downloads and usage of NPR’s listening apps. NPR is now on track to make more money from underwriting on podcasts than on its conventional radio shows, a dynamic that had been projected to occur before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in the U.S.

+ Related: KPCC-LAist’s COVID-19 “help desk” approach is driving newsletter subscriptions — and memberships (Better News)

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Most verified users should now be able to tweet again, says Twitter, after recovering from yesterday’s massive hack of the platform (The Verge); Amid a pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests, Facebook users are giving fewer clicks to “soft news” (Nieman Lab); New report looks at racial breakdown of top editors across five markets in four countries (Reuters Institute); Wyoming is about to become the first state with no 7-days-a-week print newspaper as the The Casper Star-Tribune eliminates Monday and Tuesday editions (Nieman Lab)

API UPDATE

Local newsrooms should learn how to cover politicians who promote conspiracy theories like QAnon

This year, the number of QAnon adherents running for office requires local journalists to be aware of the conspiracy theorists’ manipulation tactics and understand how to cover these candidates without amplifying their messages. Journalists and editors need to discuss how they will handle that coverage ahead of time, before news is breaking, writes Susan Benkelman, API’s director of accountability journalism. She offers five items to put on the agenda for that conversation.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Clearly labeling opinion content online (Poynter)

We know that readers often have a difficult time telling the difference between news and opinion in a digital environment. Cues like placing the word “opinion” at the beginning of each headline (not the word “editorial,” which isn’t a well-understood term outside the news industry), and brief explainers or pop-up boxes that define terms like “opinion” or “letter to the editor,” are necessary to make it clear to the reader that they’re not looking at straight news. “Pixels on a phone screen are in short supply and so it can be tough to think about layering more things at the top of the story,” said Joy Mayer, director of Trusting News. “But I think when it comes to our credibility and people’s ability to fully understand what they’re looking at, it seems to me like it’s worth the investment.”

+ Earlier: We found that only 43% of people said they could easily sort news from opinion in online-only news or social media.

+ BuzzFeed News editor Craig Silverman’s favorite investigative tools (GIJN)

OFFSHORE

New York Times will move part of Hong Kong Office to Seoul (New York Times)

In an effort to steer clear of China’s recent crackdown on civil rights in Hong Kong, including a sweeping national security law aimed at squashing pro-democracy demonstrations in the city, The New York Times said on Tuesday that it would relocate its Hong Kong-based digital news operation to Seoul, South Korea. Other news organizations and foreign businesses are also expected to move operations out of Hong Kong, once known as a hub for journalism in Asia. However, the Times says it will remain committed to coverage of Hong Kong as tensions between demonstrators and China’s ruling Communist Party intensify.

OFFBEAT

Why there’s a loss of human compassion during pandemics (Medium)

Good journalism requires empathy. But in times of prolonged stress, or when we’re going through a shared crisis (or crises) — especially one that dominates the news cycle, research shows that people’s ability to empathize can become fatigued. “If we are feeling too many calls to our empathy, one of our defense mechanisms is to shut down and not care,” explains Eve Ekman, PhD, a contemplative social scientist at the University of California, Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center. If the fatigue continues, the results could be disastrous, leaving people apathetic and disconnected. For journalists, this may impact the way we communicate with sources or how we determine which stories are worth paying attention to.

UP FOR DEBATE

The role of ‘meta-narratives’ in political coverage (Journalist’s Resource)

Research has shown that journalists tend to rely on stereotypes when covering politicians or those running for office. Such reliance on these “meta-narratives” can cause journalists to shoehorn facts into a story, distorting or mischaracterizing them as they do so. “Meta-narratives have a role in election coverage. Journalists need shorthand ways to talk about the candidates,” writes Thomas E. Patterson. “But they also can be a disservice to the voters when they blind journalists to disconfirming evidence and hijack their storylines.”

SHAREABLE

Slack is fueling media’s bottom-up revolution (Digiday)

In the coronavirus work-from-home era, Slack has become an even more important mechanism for forcing internal change in newsrooms, writes Steven Perlberg. It’s where executives must face staff when there’s a problem or controversy — and recently, as newsrooms have been reexamining their struggles with diversity on their staff and in their coverage, their Slack channels have been coursing with comments from young staffers demanding accountability from managers, outing racist and discriminatory practices, and even openly organizing unions. Managers shouldn’t ignore the conversations happening on the messaging platform, said Ben Smith, media columnist for The New York Times. “You have to be responsive to people and be in the conversation, otherwise it becomes a conversation from which you’re absent … It’s sort of like being present in the newsroom, but like many digital platforms, it’s 24/7.”