Need to Know: July 15, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Several weeks ago, The Indianapolis Star reported on the case of a 10-year-old rape victim who was forced to travel to Indiana from Ohio to terminate a pregnancy. The story went viral and was cited by President Biden as he signed an executive order on abortion access. Days later, Glenn Kessler wrote a “fact checker” piece in the Washington Post, describing the reporting as a “one-source story” that couldn’t be independently verified. Other news outlets questioned the story’s validity. Then on Wednesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported that a man had been arrested in connection with the rape. For Nieman Lab, Laura Hazard Owen argues that news outlets — and media critics — need to realize that in a post-Roe world, “one brave source on the record in the final story will often be the best we can get.” (The Indianapolis Star, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Columbus Dispatch, Nieman Lab)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

There are too many mass shootings for the U.S. media to cover. News organizations must choose which shootings to cover based on the number of people killed and “a subjective sense of horror and shock.” (The Washington Post)

How to easily turn all your articles into audio articles. Outlets like the Wall Street Journal have found that audio articles are habit-forming. Now, small news organizations can use text-to-speech apps to provide audio versions of their reporting. (The Fix)

News engagement plummets as Americans tune out. Americans are less interested in the White House than they were during President Trump’s term — and they’re tired of the relentless onslaught of bad news. (Axios)

NEW FROM API

API welcomes Elite Truong and Anastasia Bielecka

Elite Truong, an experienced journalist, product owner and project manager, will join the American Press Institute as its first Vice President, Product Strategy. Truong most recently worked as director of strategic initiatives at The Washington Post. Truong will manage the existing American Press Institute product portfolio, which includes Metrics for News and Source Matters. Truong is already board secretary of the News Product Alliance, a nascent community of support and practice for news product thinkers.

And Anastasia Bielecka has joined our team as an Administrative Assistant. In this role, she will work across the organization to streamline API operations, including working with the finance department to track expenses, collaborating with the Product Strategy team to track and pitch conference sessions, helping with API events and more.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Journalism has long conflated objectivity with White perspectives (The Washington Post)

+ Journalism has failed throughout its entire existence in the U.S. in being equitable: A Q&A with Gabe Schneider (The Objective)

+ What’s really going on in those police fentanyl exposure videos? A bizarre news cycle plays out on repeat (The New York Times)

+ The biggest problem with remote work: Companies need a new kind of middle manager — the synchronizer (The Atlantic)