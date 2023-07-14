Need to Know: July 14, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Tuesday, the National Trust for Local News announced that it has agreed to take over the holdings of publisher Masthead Maine, putting it in charge of five daily and 17 weekly newspapers across the state of Maine. “This could be the most important moment in the history of Maine journalism,” Steve Greenlee, the executive editor of The Portland Press Herald, told The New York Times. (Portland Press-Herald, The New York Times)

Last weekend, the staff of The New York Times’ sports desk wrote a letter to the paper’s management, asking for clarification on the future of the section. On Monday, the Times announced it was disbanding the desk and relying exclusively on its website The Athletic for sports courage. (The Washington Post, The New York Times)

Northwestern’s student newspaper broke a blockbuster national story. The Daily Northwestern published a story detailing hazing in the school’s football program that a former player called “egregious and vile and inhumane.” (Poynter)

Writing guidelines for the role of AI in your newsroom? Here are some, er, guidelines for that. Oversight, transparency, accountability and privacy are key concerns. (Nieman Lab)

For aspiring and early-career journalists, is 2023 a breaking point? Six young journalists say they’re struggling to find opportunities in the industry — but they’re sticking it out for now. (Poynter)

American Press Institute’s product development program awards $30,000 in grants to six news organizations

The American Press Institute awarded grants to six news organizations participating in the product development sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program. Each participating organization received $5,000 to support products developed in the program.

Each organization received funding to support the following products: Arizona Daily Star’s “Wildcaster Live” virtual chat platform that will connect audiences directly with its sports journalists; Bangor Daily News’ online merchandise store, which will feature BDN-branded products as well as goods from Maine artisans; The Chattanooga Times Free Press’ “What to Eat Next,” a weekly paid newsletter focused on Chattanooga’s vibrant food scene; The Keene Sentinel’s expansion of its “Invisible Illness” podcast, which is part of its Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, to include videos to appeal to younger audiences; Sumter Item’s “Next Generation” content vertical that will highlight high-achieving high-schoolers outside of sports; and Times Union (Albany, NY)’s climate vertical that contextualizes data from its partnership with New York State’s Mesonet weather system.

Better News: Louisville Public Media makes news for and with its Black audiences

More and more newsrooms are discovering that diversifying their coverage to better represent and engage the communities they cover is not only the right thing to do, it’s necessary if they wish to remain relevant and sustainable.

Better News recently published a report about how Louisville Public Media shifted from just reporting news about Black people to making news for and with them.

Better News podcast host Michael O’Connell talks to Louisville Public Media’s vice president of content, Gabrielle Jones, about LPM’s new approach to covering the news for and with its Black audiences.

Today’s news leadership requires empathy

If you, like API, believe the future of news is local, then leading more than the journalism must become a strength and a priority. Here’s one way you can do this. It’s called the BICEPS Framework, by Paloma Medina, an expert on merging the neuropsychology of work and life.

The framework posits six core needs – Belonging, Improvement, Choice, Equity/Fairness, Predictability, Significance – are at the heart of human social behavior and that most behavior pursues those needs. Threats to those needs (queue the changes in leadership, the out-of-the-blue restructure, the chase for larger audiences) trigger a fight-freeze-flight response.

Everyone on your team, including you, is likely optimizing to meet a different core need. Our responses to these needs and for these needs should be marked by curiosity, which will activate our empathy and hopefully set in motion the compassion to act on your behalf or on behalf of someone else.

+ Here is a ratings chart to assess your core needs. Medina’s research shows that these core needs are present at all times, but depending on internal and external factors, we may be more triggered by one not being met than the others.

+ Curiosity is a gateway to empathy, trust and collaboration. And lucky for us, journalists are naturally curious people. After you’ve given some thought to your core needs, and maybe how they differ today from the start of the year, consider bringing the framework to your team. Start by unearthing their core needs and thinking about what they share with you. Medina’s BICEPS handout on coworker conversations will be helpful.

