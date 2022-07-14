Need to Know: July 14, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Over 360 newspapers have closed since just before the start of the pandemic (The New York Times)

But did you know: Large regional newspaper barons are buying up papers around the country (Medill Local News Initiative)

Several new “newspaper barons” are aggressively buying dailies and weeklies in small and mid-sized markets, deals that represent “a bright spot in an otherwise bleak marketplace for traditional local news,” writes Greg Burns. He cites three privately owned regional chains — CherryRoad Media of New Jersey, Kentucky-based Paxton Media and West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers — that are leading the way in buying up newspapers being sold by big chains or smaller family operations. CherryRoad’s Jeremy Gulban says local editors are making coverage decisions and that he lets local papers “experiment with look and feel.”

+ Noted: In publishing leaked video, Texas news outlets bring Uvalde police failures into sharp focus (Vanity Fair); WIRED Union wins a first contract after strike threat (The NewsGuild); Climate media startup raises $5.7 million (Axios)

API UPDATE

How Nuestro Estado built a Spanish-speaking audience in South Carolina (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Nuestro Estado has attracted and served a Spanish-speaking audience by providing thoughtful and timely translations of urgent information about hurricanes and COVID-19. Often information distributed in Spanish is put through some sort of artificial intelligence operation, explains Nuestro Estado CEO Fernando Soto. “But that kind of translation typically does not work well — and it is potentially dangerous during a moment of crisis,” he writes. Nuestro Estado’s work has led to greater momentum for the publication, new sources of funding and positive feedback from readers who say they appreciate the outlet’s explanatory approach. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program, and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

For a broader, potentially better qualified and a more diverse candidate pool, take a hard look at your hiring processes (Editor & Publisher)

Chicago Sun-Times executive editor Jennifer Kho says that when she was looking for work after she was laid off by HuffPost last year, she learned some critical lessons about how employers alienate and frustrate potential recruits. She lists four ways employers can improve the hiring process through clearer communications, more transparency and deeper respect for candidates’ time. One example: The people she interviewed about their job searches complained that they did an inordinate amount of unpaid labor as part of their applications. “Amid the Great Resignation and a push for diversity, equity and inclusion in recruiting, I believe the hiring process needs some new ideas,” she writes.

OFFSHORE

FT shares lessons about combining the newsroom and business (INMA)

Renée Kaplan, head of digital editorial development at the Financial Times in London, works as a bridge between the news and business sides at the paper to drive innovation and experimentation, and has been successful partly because she “speaks journalist,” writes Peter Bale. “If you really want to be driving change within the newsroom — editorial change and organizational change — then it’s critical that an ambassador of change or the missionary understands the newsroom culture,” Kaplan told Bale in an interview.

OFFBEAT

Emily Menges’ literary newspaper ‘Bel Esprit’ grows, building on Portland’s creative writing community (Oregonian)

A defender for the Portland Thorns professional soccer team, Emily Menges has created a literary newspaper called Bel Esprit. She says it’s inspired by the writing community that Ernest Hemingway created with Ezra Pound in their Paris days. The paper pays $25 to local writers who want to contribute, and the print edition is monthly “with a constantly rotating series of articles posted on the paper’s website,” writes Ryan Clarke. “I have always liked to write, and I have some friends around town who also like to write,” Menges said about the paper’s origins, “and we formed this writing guild-type deal where we’d get together every so often.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Unimaginable abortion stories will become more common. Is American journalism ready? (Nieman Lab)

On Wednesday, a Columbus man was charged with raping a 10-year-old girl, confirming a story some right-wing outlets had expressed doubt about. Last week, President Biden cited the story, reported by the Indianapolis Star, of a girl who was brought from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion. After that, the Washington Post’s Fact-Checker wrote about the difficulty of confirming a “one-source story.” The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page then called the story “fanciful,” and “too good to confirm.” The whole episode, writes Laura Hazard Owen, shows how in the post-Roe world, “one brave source on the record in the final story will often be the best we can get” and that journalists may have to “abandon some conventional journalism wisdom in order to give the stories the attention they deserve.”

+ Related: Correcting the record on a rape case (The Wall Street Journal); Conservatives called an Ohio rape case fake news. Now an arrest has been made (Rolling Stone); A rape, an abortion, and a one-source story: A child’s ordeal becomes national news (NPR)

SHAREABLE

The power and peril of being Adam Schefter, the ultimate NFL insider (The Washington Post)