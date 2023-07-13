Need to Know: July 13, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Record number of media job cuts so far in 2023 (Axios)

But did you know: For aspiring and early-career journalists, is 2023 a breaking point? (Poynter)

There have been dozens of rounds of layoffs at media companies already in 2023, and hundreds of local newspapers have shut down in recent years. "There's only so much one can take of watching the titans of the industry fall before the inevitable question: Is journalism even for me?" writes Elizabeth Djinis. She spoke with six young journalists, who say that they have already struggled with a lack of opportunities for internships and jobs. But for now, they all want to continue to work in the industry.

+ Noted: Washington Post hires revenue chief after leadership exodus (The Wall Street Journal); Arizona man cited in conspiracy theories sues Fox News for defamation (The New York Times)

API UPDATE

American Press Institute’s product development program awards $30,000 in grants to six news organizations

The American Press Institute awarded grants to six news organizations participating in the product development sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program. Each participating organization received $5,000 to support products developed in the program.

Each organization received funding to support the following products: Arizona Daily Star’s “Wildcaster Live” virtual chat platform that will connect audiences directly with its sports journalists; Bangor Daily News’ online merchandise store, which will feature BDN-branded products as well as goods from Maine artisans; The Chattanooga Times Free Press’ “What to Eat Next,” a weekly paid newsletter focused on Chattanooga’s vibrant food scene; The Keene Sentinel’s expansion of its “Invisible Illness” podcast, which is part of its Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, to include videos to appeal to younger audiences; Sumter Item’s “Next Generation” content vertical that will highlight high-achieving high-schoolers outside of sports; and Times Union (Albany, NY)’s climate vertical that contextualizes data from its partnership with New York State’s Mesonet weather system.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

FT reveals how it plans to grow B2B subscriptions yet further (Press Gazette)

The Financial Times is focusing on growing its B2B subscriptions with the launch of FT Professional, a rebrand of its current FT Enterprises offering. Currently, B2B subscriptions make up three-quarters of the newspaper’s paying readership, with more than 8,000 institutions across 120 countries paying for group access to the paper plus exclusive tools. The new program will allow subscribers to share articles for free, integrate the FT app into Microsoft Teams and generate personalized recommendations.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How newsrooms are improving news access for Spanish-language readers (Poynter)

For the Nevada Independent, producing a Spanish-language version of its content was a crucial way to connect with the rapidly growing Latino population of the state. Reporter Jannelle Calderon wanted to find a way for readers in both English and Spanish to share stories from the other language, without manually having to link between the two versions. As part of the Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellowship, she and the outlet’s chief technical officer created a WordPress plugin to automatically include text linking between the two stories.

OFFSHORE

Inside Brazil’s growing indie newsletter economy (Inbox Collective)

In 2021, Brazilian media personality Gaía Passarelli launched her newsletter Tá Todo Mundo Tentando (Everyone is Trying) and quickly became one of the most prominent newsletter writers in the country. Of her 11,000 subscribers, at least 40% open her weekly email, which is a mix of personal essays, local guides and sponsored content. Each edition also includes a suggested soundtrack and commissioned art. Newsletters became more popular in Brazil during the pandemic, and now a community of newsletter writers has developed.

OFFBEAT

Google’s new search tool could eat the internet alive (The Atlantic)

Google Search is pivoting to AI with Search Generative Experience, an experimental tool currently in public beta, that creates bespoke text for each search query rather than just suggesting links. And while Google does, in small print, reference the websites where its information is pulled from, the idea is that most users will never click off of Google to explore further. There will be no incentive for websites to produce information guides or how-tos, since Google will provide all of this for users within its search — possibly leading into a “doom loop,”, where Google must pull information from marketing content rather than well-researched journalism, making the results less valuable.

SHAREABLE

Texas A&M recruited a UT professor to revive its journalism program, then backtracked after ‘DEI hysteria’ (Texas Tribune)