Need to Know: July 12, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In Denver, civic-minded Colorado Sun acquires suburban newspaper chain (NPR)

But did you know: Nonprofit trust buying Press Herald, other Maine newspapers in landmark deal (Portland Press Herald)

The National Trust for Local News, a national nonprofit, will take over five daily and 17 weekly newspapers from publisher Masthead Maine. The terms of the deal are confidential, and the day-to-day operations are still being worked out; the deal is expected to close at the end of the month. Masthead Maine's 400 employees will keep receiving the same benefits for at least the rest of the year, and the trust will honor the union contracts in place at Masthead. Lisa DeSisto, CEO of Masthead Maine, said that she "couldn't imagine a better outcome for the future of our newspapers, our employees and the state of journalism in Maine."

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Getting buy-in and shifting newsroom culture (Trusting News)

We know that when we talk about building trust, we’re proposing a new way to do journalism that has transparency and engagement strategies at its core. And anytime you ask journalists to change habits and routines, it involves reprioritizing, which means changing organizational values and culture.

Want to shift your newsroom’s culture around building trust? Need buy-in for your ideas? Here are five tips for getting started — establish what needs to change and why, show how the change can help solve problems, start with things you can control, recruit allies and ignore detractors, and give yourself accountability and structure.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A different kind of ‘both sides’: The L.A. Times’ new section De Los aims to draw Latino readers without the paywall (Nieman Lab)

The Los Angeles Times has launched De Los, a free, English-language vertical aimed at English-speaking Latinos in the city. The vertical will be in front of the paper’s paywall and feature a more colorful design scheme than the paper. De Los has also launched Instagram and TikTok channels that “feel more like fun meme pages than legacy newspaper accounts,” writes Hanaa’ Tameez. In 2020, the paper launched a weekly newsletter called Latinx Files, which built a following of 50,000 subscribers and convinced management that there was an audience for the vertical.

OFFSHORE

What can the US learn from Taiwan’s fight against disinformation? (Columbia Journalism Review)

In the run-up to next year’s presidential election in Taiwan, the government is moving forward with simple, effective methods of combating disinformation, particularly Chinese propaganda. President Tsai Ing-wen has emphasized the need for things like improved government communication, media literacy education, more research into disinformation and a stronger civil society and tech community. Cheryl Lai, the chair of Taiwan Radio International, said that there are no shortcuts to fighting misinformation; the only way to combat Chinese propaganda is to strengthen Taiwan’s democracy.

OFFBEAT

Branded content tools coming to Threads (Axios)

Instagram said it intends to introduce branded content tools to Threads but not advertising, report Eleanor Hawkins and Sara Fischer. Until those tools are rolled out, brands are encouraged to disclose sponsored content or partnerships in text. A source says that ads will not be allowed on the platform “until its user base reaches a critical mass.” Threads is not focusing on news and political content; it currently lacks a chronological newsfeed, making real-time news harder to follow on the platform.

SHAREABLE



Newsroom unions are pushing management to negotiate AI use (Digiday)

As newsrooms begin experimenting with artificial intelligence, unions are pushing for terms on the use of generative AI. Insider’s union has reached a tentative contract that requires that one union member will be involved in all conversations related to the expansion of AI, while Dow Jones’s union is pushing for a contractual guarantee that AI will not “displace” union members. Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGA East, said that AI has the potential to cause massive changes. “This is not like putting in an electric typewriter instead of a manual typewriter,” he said.

